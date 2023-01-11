Learning to read is one of the most important skills that children learn at an early age, and this is fundamental for their academic development and success in school. But in some cases, it is a major challenge and poses a number of difficulties for some children. Moreover, children with good spoken language skills learn to read better than those who have difficulties.

In this context, a team of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is going to develop an interactive and personalized programme, called PICOFON, to contribute to the development of children's speech and graphic recognition of words.

"PICOFON's main objective is to design, create, evaluate and implement an interactive and personalized computer program to improve phonological awareness in children aged between three and seven years old," said Llorenç Andreu Barrachina, full professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, researcher in the GRECIL group at the UOC's eHealth Center and head of the project.

Phonological awareness is the capacity and ability that allows children to identify, recognize, differentiate and assimilate the sounds and phonemes that make up words. In other words, it is a skill that enables them to recognize and analyse the different units of language such as syllables, intrasyllabic units and phonemes, which is fundamental for transforming written words into spoken language and, therefore, for reading and comprehension.

"The level of phonological awareness in early childhood education is a particularly important predictor of reading fluency later in primary education, and its development from very early stages of childhood education is beneficial for learning to read later on," said the researcher.