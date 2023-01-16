Optimization of care and rehabilitation systems

Estimates suggest that around 40% of patients who attend primary healthcare appointments suffer from chronic pain. Furthermore, around 10 million Spaniards consult a doctor about a musculoskeletal problem every year. Meanwhile, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is 30% in the general population, and this figure rises to 80% in people over 65 years old.

In general, physical exercise, a therapy prescribed by specialized care rehabilitation services, is the main treatment other than surgery for these health problems. However, these services are currently overloaded, with long waiting lists and overcrowded gyms, which diminishes the quality of the care provided. "So, there's a need for training to enable primary care to deal with musculoskeletal pathologies of limited complexity, and to empower patients in the self-management of their musculoskeletal conditions. This would reduce the overload that care services experience, and improve the population's musculoskeletal health," said Adrover.

The results of the research show that adapted AI can contribute to musculoskeletal rehabilitation programmes being prescribed with no need for supervision by a healthcare professional. Applying AI during musculoskeletal rehabilitation could also reduce pain and the symptoms of pathologies such as osteoarthritis.

"By implementing AI, we could consider performing rehabilitation treatments in non-specialized healthcare environments, such as primary care. That would mean that if a primary care centre didn't have a rehabilitation service, the patient could be admitted to a rehabilitation programme after seeing their doctor without having to wait to be referred to the specialized rehabilitation service, and without being placed on a waiting list," she said.

However, the use of AI in musculoskeletal rehabilitation has greater potential in less severe cases, such as less complex musculoskeletal pathologies. The most important factors in these cases are educating the patient and the patient doing therapeutic exercises. The physiotherapist's physical presence is unnecessary. "This application is more viable in degenerative pathologies such as osteoarthritis or mild or moderate tendinopathy that doesn't require surgery," explained Adrover.

There are already various applications that focus on rehabilitation in Spain which use AI to improve the patients' quality of life and provide support for the healthcare system. However, they have some limitations. In fact, these initiatives generally focus on diagnosis or on helping the healthcare professional to prescribe exercise programmes based on a video library, or to monitor patients' evolution. "AI interventions for the prescription and creation of rehabilitation programmes autonomously and without the involvement of a human being haven't yet been developed," she said.