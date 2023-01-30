Although eBay insists that fraudulent bidding is banned on its platform, a number of studies have shown that the practice is widespread, not only on eBay, one of the largest online auction platforms in the world, but also on those of its competitors. One of the latest studies to confirm this was carried out by a member of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), Jim Ingebretsen, and a researcher from the National University of Singapore, Tingting Wu. The study, titled "Shill bidding and information in eBay auctions: A Laboratory study", was published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization.

"In shill bidding, the sellers themselves bid for their goods via user accounts created for the purpose of boosting the price artificially, thus making more money for the article auctioned," Ingebretsen explained. He added that "this practice is as common as it is difficult to detect and prevent". Aware of this issue, buyers try to secure auctioned items as quickly as possible to avoid shill bidding, the researchers have concluded, after conducting an experiment with students over a period of nearly three years. Their methodology has enabled them to obtain their own data, independently of the information provided by companies in the sector.

Shill bidding is difficult to detect, but certain resources are available to online auction companies. In the study the authors point out that there are scientists working to develop better algorithms based on machine learning that are able to identify fraudulent sellers. They have also found that the different behaviour of buyers and sellers during bidding makes it possible to detect when the seller is increasing the price artificially. However, Ingebretsen and Wu pointed out that, although it is true that this malpractice damages the reputation of companies that allow it, it also generates additional revenue, as their business model is based on charging a percentage of the final price paid.

Another problem detected in the study is the information available to sellers. "They know how much buyers usually bid and it is useful for them to know at what price articles similar to theirs have been sold for," said Ingebretsen. "The result of all this is that the buyer ends up paying more," the UOC faculty member concluded.