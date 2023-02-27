Benefits of teleoncology

According to this review of the literature, the application of e-health systems to oncology leads to better control of the symptoms arising both from the disease itself and from the chemotherapy used to treat it. And this in turn results in fewer visits to healthcare facilities. "This type of system leads to fewer and shorter hospital stays and fewer visits to the emergency services linked to the morbidity resulting from the treatment," said Pérez.

However, although telemedicine and telemonitoring have many benefits, they also suffer from some limitations, such as technological differences between countries. For example, variations between different regions' infrastructures can lead to differences in the ability to implement the technology, as well as to different costs for the same services. "Digital inequalities between regions thus have an impact on equality, inclusion, the ability to exercise the right to health and even democratic stability," she said.

Furthermore, in addition to the use of various portable devices in oncology settings, wearables for telemonitoring purposes provide greater opportunities for measuring variables and are easy for patients to use in order to track their own activity status. The information fed back by these devices could therefore play a significant role in patient motivation and might even contribute to the early detection of severe symptoms or of worsening patient condition.

For example, home telecare is particularly suitable for telemonitoring the toxicity associated with chemotherapy or where direct therapy is not required, particularly if patients have difficulty travelling to hospital for physical or geographical reasons.

"Cancer patients tend to become quite 'addicted' to hospital care, and this burden on the healthcare services is compounded by higher costs, procedures and test duplication, and telecare can help with this," said Pérez, also noting that information and communication technologies (ICTs) enable psycho-oncologists to help patients who are unable to travel, have awkward schedules, want to remain anonymous or do not want to ask for time off work.

In view of this, she believes that new telemonitoring strategies and monitoring systems that help increase cancer patients' treatment adherence and reduce some of the costs associated with this illness must be developed and implemented. In addition, more consistent models and standards in relation to teleoncology devices must be designed and established. "In view of Spain's high breast cancer rates, teleoncology should be deployed in response to this disease and to support its treatment in a widespread manner, as a number of hospitals in the country are already doing. However, telemedicine requires more investment, regulation and training for both medical staff and patients," concluded Pérez.