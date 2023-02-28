You get a job working for a digital home delivery platform, but do you know what their business model is, what your rights are, or how they use your data? You create a profile on a new social network where there are more and more people like you, but do you know where the line between what is private and what is public lies, or what information about your habits and your tastes the platform collects? Digitization dominates a large part of our everyday lives and our social settings, but the vast majority of social and educational policies still do not address this issue critically.

With this in mind, the white paper Competencias en educación social digital orientadas a una ciudadanía digital y la participación juvenil [Digital social education competencies for digital citizenship and youth participation] produced by the GAME research group of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), calls for critical digital literacy, focusing on the promotion of values including political intervention, care, critical awareness and emancipation, and increasing the civic and social impact of literacy initiatives.

"Media education has traditionally focused primarily on issues aimed at the users' employability," explained Daniel Aranda, principal investigator of the GAME group. "However, the main objective of education is to foster critical awareness. If all we do is to educate in values or in the use of digital media aimed solely and exclusively at employability, we won't create critical citizens."

In order to bring about this change in digital education, the white paper proposes a roadmap for addressing a new approach to digital competencies, which is divided into three areas: inequalities, skills and knowledge.