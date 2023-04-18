Three teachers

As Escofet explained, the 'third teacher' is a concept that comes from the ideas of Loris Malaguzzi, who inspired the Reggio Emilia schools and their methodology. Through their work and by creating an educational scenario shaped by the methodology and resources, the teacher acts as the first teacher. The family, with its unquestionable influence on education, is the second teacher. Within this approach, the space has been called the 'third teacher' due to the results of research on its influence on learning and the role it can play in the teaching and learning process.

Its influence is not limited only to infants' and primary schools, where furniture layouts have often been more flexible. According to the experts, classroom design needs to be reconsidered at all levels of education in order to improve teaching practices. "The higher the educational level, the more complicated the methodological and spatial changes become, because the idea that a traditional layout and method ensures successful learning is more deep-rooted. It is something that has not been scientifically proven, but it is ingrained in a large proportion of teachers. However, the spaces need to be reconsidered at all levels based on the factors mentioned," said Bautista.

Breakthroughs in this field are leading to improvements in the learning experience from all perspectives. However, there is still a long way to go, according to the researchers. "There is a need for interdisciplinary studies that measure a specific way of working with or changing the space and immediate learning, as well as more interdisciplinary studies based on students' and teachers' outcomes and perceptions. These studies can be approached in many ways and by focusing on various factors that may be related to the environment, pedagogy and technology, or with two or three of those dimensions combined," said Bautista. He is one of the members of the Smart Classroom Project group carrying out the project, alongside research staff from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, the University of Barcelona and the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, Quality Education, and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference project:

Bautista Pérez, G., Escofet Roig, A. El tercer maestro en la era digital. Análisis de la relación entre espacios escolares innovadores, prácticas docentes y resultados de aprendizaje (SMART-UP).

Press contact

Sònia Armengou Casanovas

sarmengouc@uoc.edu

+34 619 413 823

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.