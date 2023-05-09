An aggravating factor in only 22% of cases

The Spanish Criminal Code made no explicit reference to a rape or sexual assault being committed within an intimate partner relationship until 2022. As a result, the judges had to issue sentences on both types of cases on the same basis, although they were able to take intimate partner relationships into account as a mitigating or aggravating factor due to the relationship between the offender and the victim. "Our analysis has concluded that the courts only found this situation to be an aggravating factor in 22% of cases. Most rulings did not mention it at all, and milder sentences were imposed as a result," said Tamarit.

This situation will change as a result of the country's 'only yes is yes' law, which was passed in October 2022. "Since the reform of the law, the courts must now increase the penalty when the rape takes place within an intimate partner relationship, and there will probably be a change," the professor continued.

On the other hand, the professor of Criminal Law at the UOC said that the judges' task is not an easy one because in cases involving rape within intimate partner relationships, there is often a lack of evidence and, furthermore, "the law exempts the victim from the obligation to testify".

Limited study of psychological effects

The article by the UOC researchers also points out that the prison sentences are longer and the financial compensation amounts are higher when the judges consider that the rape has had a serious psychological impact on the victims.

"It wasn't taken into account in many sentences because it wasn't apparent. The court isn't always able to take it into consideration, because there isn't always an expert assessment. There's still a long way to go to ensure that all victims receive a psychological assessment," Tamarit pointed out.

The perspective and gender of judges

As regards the judges' conscious or unconscious beliefs, the UOC professor refers to the myth of the 'real rape': "According to the stereotype, a real rape is committed against an attractive young girl by someone she doesn't know. Anything that differs from that profile may have greater difficulty being recognized as such, whether it's the rape of a man, of an elderly woman or a rape within an intimate partner relationship." When assessing the extent to which judges are affected by this myth, "we'd need more qualitative studies and interviews with them, which is very difficult", he added.

Nevertheless, with regard to the study they have already published, "The fact that there is this difference in penalties must be considered within the framework of a Spanish Criminal Code which imposes very severe penalties in cases of rape compared to other countries. We wouldn't like to say whether it should be subject to longer terms of imprisonment. But we have found that there is some degree of inertia in terms of failing to take cases of sexual violence within an intimate partner relationship as seriously. And they do need to be taken seriously," concluded Tamarit.

This research by the UOC promotes Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, Gender Equality .

Reference paper

