How does the study determine whether a sharing economy platform contributes to sustainability?

Several criteria are taken into account when determining whether a platform contributes to sustainability. Pla explained that "if it helps save natural resources, if it enables sustainable consumption, if it's ecological, if it's energy efficient, and if it's environmentally friendly" are the factors taken into account. Wallapop, for example, "enables sustainable consumption" because it "avoids the production of other items of clothing, accessories, furniture, baby care items, etc., which are products that if they are not reused would create more environmental pollution, more waste and energy use when they are produced".

Some of these platforms have been the subject of controversy, such as Airbnb, but there are nevertheless some criteria that can place them in the 'sustainable' category. Airbnb contributes to the "reuse of space", which "partially avoids the need to build more accommodation". However, as Pla acknowledged, "on the other hand, it can also create more waste if the residents are not respectful and do not follow the platform's rules concerning behaviour and cleanliness".

The first phase of the research has concluded with a literature review and interviews with experts. The survey is currently in the roll-out phase, and the data will be analysed using structural equation modelling once the responses have been collected. The project aims to obtain conclusions that can be disseminated in the future through the different channels used by the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business. "We believe that we can make progress towards achieving SDG 12, concerning responsible consumption and production, and particularly towards responsible consumption, a more sustainable consumption, which makes use of the three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle," said Pla.

This research projects fosters achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 12, Responsible production and consumption, and 13, Climate action.

