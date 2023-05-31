UOC among world's top 8% of universities

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is in 1,575th place in the 2023 World University Rankings. This study, published recently by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), places the UOC among the top 7.7% of university education institutions worldwide. It measures the quality of students' education and learning, as well as the prestige of the faculty and quality of the research, without requiring surveys or data from the universities concerned.

The CWUR classifies universities in four areas: education (25%), employability (25%), faculty (10%) and research (40%). The UOC is listed in three of the four areas studied:

Graduate employability , measured by the number of a university's graduates who have held top positions at the world's largest companies relative to the university's size, with a score of 1,697 .

, measured by the number of a university's graduates who have held top positions at the world's largest companies relative to the university's size, with a score of . The quality of faculty , measured by the number of faculty members who have won prestigious academic distinctions, with a score of 212 .

, measured by the number of faculty members who have won prestigious academic distinctions, with a score of . Research output, measured by the total number of research papers, high-quality publications, influence and citations, with a score of 1,977.

The UOC has an overall score of 67.6 on these scales. A total of 20,531 institutions worldwide have been ranked in these areas, but only the top 2,000 have entered the CWUR World Ranking. At a worldwide level, the ranking is headed by three universities in the United States: Harvard University (for the 12th consecutive year), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University, followed by the British universities of Cambridge and Oxford.