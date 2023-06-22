Reduction in fees for second and subsequent degree programmes from academic year 2023/2024

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has eliminated the surcharge for studying second and subsequent degree programmes, in accordance with the new Government of Catalonia decree on public university fees, published in the Official Journal of the Government of Catalonia (DOGC) on 22nd June.

The removal of this surcharge reflects the university's priority of responding to the changing needs of individuals, companies and institutions by facilitating lifelong learning.

The decree on public fees sets the fee per credit for the official programmes at Catalonia's public universities and the UOC. In academic year 2023/2024, not only will the surcharge for studying second and successive degrees be eliminated, but the public fees per credit will remain the same as in academic year 2022/2023.