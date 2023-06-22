Reduction in fees for second and subsequent degree programmes from academic year 2023/2024

Reduction in fees for second and subsequent degree programmes from academic year 2023/2024Students with a distinction or special award for advanced-level vocational training programmes are entitled to an exemption from payment of the fees for public credits during their first year, as was already the case with upper secondary school education students
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has eliminated the surcharge for studying second and subsequent degree programmes, in accordance with the new Government of Catalonia decree on public university fees, published in the Official Journal of the Government of Catalonia (DOGC) on 22nd June.
The removal of this surcharge reflects the university's priority of responding to the changing needs of individuals, companies and institutions by facilitating lifelong learning.
The decree on public fees sets the fee per credit for the official programmes at Catalonia's public universities and the UOC. In academic year 2023/2024, not only will the surcharge for studying second and successive degrees be eliminated, but the public fees per credit will remain the same as in academic year 2022/2023.
The decree allows the Board of Trustees, the highest representative, governing and administrative body of the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (FUOC), to determine other enrolment-related charges to reflect the university's specific methods and its teaching and learning system. For academic year 2023/2024, the Board of Trustees has approved an increase of slightly more than 5% for these charges, in line with the increase in the consumer price index for 2022.
Exemptions for outstanding students
For the first time, the decree stipulates that students who have earned a distinction or special award for advanced-level vocational training programmes are exempt from paying the credit fee for public courses they enrol on for the first time during the first year of their university studies. This brings them into line with upper secondary school education students, who already enjoyed this concession.
Both upper secondary school and vocational training students will, however, have to pay the fees set by the FUOC Board of Trustees for software, learning resources and academic support services.
How much will enrolment at the UOC cost?
In the case of bachelor's degrees and university master's degrees, students decide how many subjects they wish to enrol for and this determines the fees payable. To find out the estimated cost of enrolment for a programme according to the credits involved, students can use the enrolment fee calculator.
Grants, discounts and financial assistance
The UOC is committed to facilitating access to the university for as many people as possible, offering payment of fees in instalments and discounts for early registration, for students with disabilities, students from large families, students with distinctions, as mentioned above, and students living in rural areas.
Additionally, in the next academic year, the decree envisages a scheme of financial assistance for victims of gender violence perpetrated by persons other than a partner, via a call organized by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR) and funded with the support of the Catalan Ministry of Equality and Feminisms.
There are also discounts for members of the UOC community, UOC Alumni and elite athletes.
Students from low-income families can also apply for grants, such as Spanish Ministry of Education grants, which cover the fees for credits, and Equitat grants, which reduce fees for students from families in a difficult financial situation, in line with their level of income.