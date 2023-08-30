UOC professor named new director of the European Patent Office's European Patent Academy

Raquel Xalabarder, Professor of Intellectual Property and until now dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has been appointed director of the European Patent Office's (EPO) European Patent Academy. The mission of the institution she will lead is to provide quality education in the field of patents. The new position, which she took up in mid-August, represents "academic and professional recognition" for the professor as well as for the university, as she explained herself.

Xalabarder has joined the EPO in response to the European Patent Academy's commitment to e-learning: "Over the last few years, the European Patent Academy has been reviewing its range of courses and teaching methods, turning towards modular and online teaching," she said. She remarked that the position comes as "endorsement" of her experience of 26 years at the UOC (initially as a professor and later as director of the Law programme, assistant to the Vice Rector for Academic Affairs and Teaching Staff, and until recently as dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science), but also and "especially the UOC's pioneering work in the field of distance teaching since its creation in 1995".