The study, Family Context Surrounding the Use of Technologies and Their Impact in Adolescents' Media Multitasking, was published online in 2021. It uses data collected just over five years ago, which focus on how 977 students between 11 and 18 years old attending six schools in the Alt Empordà region of Catalonia think about the use of tech devices in their homes. It is pioneering because it investigates the technological profile of families in relation to the adolescents' use of tech.

Its analysis of how devices are used takes in both the frequency and simultaneity of tasks, i.e. media multitasking. "We asked them whether they did other things while they were studying or doing their homework, such as talking on the phone, listening to music, watching a television series or anything else that required the use of a screen," said Martin. Those who reported engaging in the most media multitasking said that their parents and siblings use tech devices at home to the greatest extent. Whereas, the existence of rules does not have a major effect on the degree to which adolescents perform media multitasking.

"If I'm studying, and I'm continuously looking at messages on WhatsApp, I'm paying only partial attention to each thing. This can have an impact on the time it takes me to study, and lead me to make mistakes because I'm not fully focused. However, everyone does media multitasking, and when these young children and adolescents become adults and have a job, they'll have to do it as well. But they must be able to put their phone on silent mode, and set it aside while they're studying. It's a question of striking a balance between the opportunities that technologies provide and awareness of the issue," said Martin.

The wide range of statistical results provided by this research include the following data: 46.9% of the adolescents said there are between four and five mobile phones in their home; 34.7% have two or three video game devices; more than half have two or three computers at home, and two or three televisions. In addition, 38.3% acknowledge that they use their mobile phone continuously.

Likewise, the study links a large number of devices in the home to increased use. Accordingly, the UOC expert pointed out: "Although there are no magic solutions, we need to bear in mind that if we have a television in every room, we're encouraging everyone to watch what they want, whenever they want. If we only have one television in a shared space, we're going to spend more time together and we're going to have to negotiate what we watch."

Could anything have changed in the five years since the data were collected? "I think that if we asked the same questions now, we'd find an even greater use of devices, and I want to be optimistic and think we'd find more rules. In fact, when we collected the data, there wasn't too much interest in the results of our study, and today we can see interest; we receive a lot of requests to give talks and advice to help regulate adolescents' use of tech," she explained.

The team of researchers plans to continue studying how the family environment affects use of tech devices by adolescents, taking further variables into account, including the thoughts of parents, and the perceptions of teachers.

Pousada, M., Malo, S., Viñas, F., Martín-Perpiñá, M., & Gómez-Zúñiga, B. (2023). Family Context Surrounding the Use of Technologies and Their Impact in Adolescents' Media Multitasking. Journal of Family Issues, 44(7), 1699-1715. https://doi.org/10.1177/0192513X211064865

This research contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being, and 4, Quality Education.

