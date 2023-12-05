What does the digital gender divide entail?

Towards a new definition of the digital divide

An example of these inequalities can be seen in the way women use the internet in the labour market, which changes based on social class, educational background and age. The researcher has thus broadened the scope of the digital divide concept to include intersectional divides in the job market.

"While the internet is not an essential tool for work for either working-class women or middle-class women without a university degree, it is a key part of work for middle-class women with a university degree," Arroyo notes in her thesis. "This helps identify the possible biases that may be affecting the studies and assumptions underlying public policy as regards the role of digital skills in the labour market as a whole without taking the effects of gender, social class or age into account."

Experiences also differ between immigrant and non-immigrant women, as well as between younger and older women. According to Arroyo's findings, non-immigrant women over 50, for example, fear being excluded on the grounds of age when applying for a job online.

Immigrant women, on the other hand, feel that making their applications online protects them from the direct exclusion to which they might be subject if they handed in their CVs in person. "Applying for jobs online thus saves these women from directly encountering racist attitudes," said Arroyo.

"The findings also reveal how immigrant women value the resources and skills acquired in digital inclusion courses, stressing in particular the autonomy to look for work themselves and knowledge of the local environment, which improves their self-esteem and confidence," she said.

Arroyo also redefines the concept of digital divide by introducing the idea of an identity-based digital divide in the case of women. This refers to the way women's identities are shaped far from technologies and the way they perceive themselves as less able to use technology than men. The findings of the thesis point to the importance of ensuring that inclusion policies aim to reduce the identity-based digital divide that affects women.

Another finding of her thesis is the identification of the time divide as part of the digital divide concept. All the women in Arroyo's study, regardless of social class, were found to be affected by gender norms associated with the division of labour by gender. These norms end up affecting both the time available to them and the way they use the internet.

"We have thus observed that women go online only after fulfilling their work and family responsibilities, and they use the internet mainly to maintain the relationship of care with family members and peers," she wrote. "This online care work can be seen particularly in the case of immigrant women who have left young children in their countries of origin and who use digital technologies to carry out their role as mothers."

An open door to more inclusive policies

Thanks to examples such as these, we can understand that there are several aspects – gender, social class, age and immigrant status, among others – that together shape women's experience as new users of digital technology and their working, public and personal lives.

The findings of this thesis in turn show that gender must be considered not merely as another socio-demographic variable but as a key aspect in approaching intersectionality when studying the use and implications of the internet.

According to Arroyo, there is an urgent need to design public policies that take account of the intersectional feminist perspective – rather than ones based on assumptions publicized by tech companies without empirical evidence – and that help women use the internet in a more strategic way. The findings of the thesis can themselves provide a path for designing new tools and solutions.

This research by the UOC contributes to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, Gender Equality.





