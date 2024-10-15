Bioethics and technology: How to humanize digital breakthroughs in health

Bioethics and technology: How to humanize digital breakthroughs in healthThe rapid integration of digital technologies in healthcare poses major ethical challenges
The UOC is organizing a conference to discuss the ethical repercussions of AI, mobile health applications and telemedicine
The swift adoption of emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications (apps), telemedicine (TM), wearables and the Internet of Things (IoT) – is currently transforming the healthcare sector, and has the potential for major breakthroughs. However, these innovations also involve ethical challenges that must not be underestimated. In this context of rapid acceleration, and to mark Global Ethics Day, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is organizing a conference this Wednesday focused on debating the main ethical challenges of digital health, with speakers from various universities, research groups and public health institutions in Catalonia.
“Considering the ethical repercussions of our actions today is key to avoiding past mistakes and ensuring a more just and equitable future”
Avoiding the mistakes of the past
"Bioethics does not aim to slow down technological development, but instead to humanize it," said the organizer of the event, Oriol Yuguero, coordinator of the Ethics, Equity and Digital Tools for Health Improvement (eRLab) research group at the UOC's eHealth Center. Yuguero, who is also the clinical director of the accident and emergency department at Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lleida, stressed the importance of incorporating ethical considerations as technology redefines the healthcare landscape: "We must consider the ethical repercussions of our actions today, in order to avoid the mistakes of the past and ensure a fairer and more equitable future."
Scientific advances have been accompanied by ethical debates that have resurfaced throughout history, especially after their unforeseen negative consequences become apparent. In this regard, specialists highlight the importance of analysing and anticipating the medium- and long-term consequences of new technologies, as discussed by a team led by Oriol Yuguero in an article published as open access recently.
As they pointed out, every breakthrough in digital health is accompanied by unique dilemmas:
- Artificial intelligence poses challenges to the confidentiality of patients' data, and the risk of algorithmic biases that could perpetuate inequalities.
- Mobile apps empower patients, but they also raise questions about equity of access and the security of personal information.
- Telemedicine, which aims to democratize access to medical services, must avoid increasing the digital divide and must ensure the quality of care.
- As they constantly collect health data, wearables and the IoT require ethical management that protects users' privacy and minimizes potential harm.
Bioethics at university
From a bioethical perspective, addressing these challenges means ensuring that practices are secure, fair and respect human dignity. Training in bioethics is becoming essential for healthcare professionals, who have to deal with these complex issues. "Faculties must adopt bioethics training, and provide future professionals with the framework they need to evaluate the objective and the ethical implications of each technological breakthrough," the experts argued.
Society is at a crossroads: we must adapt bioethics to the challenges of the 21st century in order to ensure that progress does not run counter to our fundamental principles. By prioritizing an ethical approach to technological development, we can progress towards a digital future that is more inclusive, secure, and focused on individuals' well-being. "Every step towards progress must be anchored in solid ethical values, so that future generations can be proud that we did not sacrifice our principles along the way," said Yuguero.
The conference on the ethical challenges of digital health, taking place at the UOC's Poblenou Campus on Wednesday 16 October, will be opened by the Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, Xavier Vilajosana, and the event's closing words will be given by Marta Aymerich, the director of the eHealth Center. The programme includes three round table discussions: "The dilemmas around AI and robotics"; "Justice and digital health", and "Do apps empower the patient?" It will conclude with a final presentation by Victòria Camps, Professor of Philosophy, Morals and Politics at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB).
This UOC initiative supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being; 10, Reduced Inequalities, and 16, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.
More information:
Conference on the ethical challenges of digital health
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.