A team of researchers with members from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has started a new research project to improve network security, using tools that analyse information and identify malicious content for subsequent filtering.

The team, led by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), is launching DANGER two-year project (Cybersecurity for the detection, analysis and filtering of fake or malicious content in hyperconnectivity environments), to carry out high level research in specific areas of the field of cybersecurity, promoting its valorisation and transfer to society and the production sector, as well as its dissemination to different audiences. The UOC's participation is being coordinated by full professor David Megías, director of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), and Helena Rifà, member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, who are both researchers in the K-ryptography and Information Security for Open Networks (KISON) research group. This initiative is possible as part of the public co-funding project launched by the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), which depends on the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service, through the Secretary of State for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence, have launched the DANGER project which deals with cybersecurity for the detection, analysis and filtering of fake or malicious content in hyperconnectivity environments.



"The project addresses growing digital threats, such as misinformation and cyberattacks, which pose significant risks to society. The spread of fake content undermines trust in institutions, while cyberattacks can lead to the theft of sensitive data and outages in essential services," explained Jordi Herrera Joancomartí, the coordinator of the project and professor in the Department of Information and Communications Engineering at the UAB. "The project also aims to preserve the integrity of information in a digital world in which data manipulation is easy. By developing tools to identify and fight against misinformation, the project will promote a more reliable and secure online environment, where users can trust the veracity of the information they consume."



The fight against misinformation

The DANGER project, which has been approved by the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), will create solutions for identifying fake content which use machine learning in order to protect social media users and content creators from deep fakes. Blockchain technology and its ability to provide immutable and transparent traceability of data and transactions will also be used to track and confirm the authenticity and integrity of multimedia content. Watermarks and credentials for multimedia content generated using blockchain technology can be valuable tools for ensuring the authenticity and integrity of content, and increasing trust in digital media.



Protection against cyberattacks

The increase in ransomware has been linked to the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment to collect ransoms for hijacked data. The number of ransomware attacks has grown exponentially since its appearance and entry into widespread use, and estimates of losses due to this type of malicious code are constantly increasing: in 2021 they amounted to $20 billion.



An effective strategy for reducing this type of attack is to make ransoms for data hijacking difficult to collect. In order to prevent the spread of ransomware and reduce its effectiveness, the researchers will be examining cryptocurrency transaction systems in order to provide tools that can track them and identify abuse.



"One of the project's main difficulties is the constantly changing nature of the threats. Any solution that the project develops must be flexible and adaptable in order to deal with new forms of misinformation and emerging vulnerabilities. The project is also technically very complex. Developing systems to detect fake content, provide protection against ransomware, security in cryptotransactions and other aspects involves advanced technologies and complex technical concepts," the researchers pointed out.

