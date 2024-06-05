Screens and compulsive consumption

The study shows that when adolescents are alone in front of a screen, the need to consume these products is reinforced and, once they start eating, it is often difficult for them to stop and consumption becomes compulsive. "We noticed that some adolescents might feel guilty about consuming more products than they wanted, and even adopted false compensatory behaviours, such as exercising more," said Rodríguez.

For co-author Anna Bach, FoodLab researcher, Faculty of Health Sciences professor and director of the University Master's Degree in Nutrition and Health, "screens may be depriving them of the beneficial effects of eating with others or spending time with the family, which is associated with the Mediterranean diet , as well as leading to them not feeling full".

Another factor that increases adolescents' consumption of ultra-processed foods is exposure to product advertising, especially when it comes from influencers. Both Rodríguez and Bach believe that advertising aimed specifically at adolescents should be regulated. "We need to go beyond measures to raise awareness and not leave it to industry to regulate itself, and we should also promote the fresh foods that form part of our Mediterranean diet," said Bach.

Georgina Pujol-Busquets, course instructor in the Faculty of Health Sciences and co-author of the study, added that there are other factors that need to be taken into account, such as the "economic accessibility of healthy food – we have seen that the consumption of ultra-processed foods is higher among people of low socioeconomic status – and social and cultural pressures". Likewise, she said that "it would be interesting to explore how digital technologies can be used to promote healthy behaviours among adolescents – for example, through health apps and online educational programmes."

The importance of education and family meals

Nutrition education, both for adolescents and their families, is one of the interventions that the researchers believe could help improve young people's eating habits. "The study participants were receptive and interested in this topic and were concerned about feeling strong and performing well in sports and school. Adolescents need more attention because they are usually somewhat neglected by the health system," said Rodríguez. She believes that it is at this stage that the foundations of healthy behaviour can be laid, helping to prevent chronic diseases in adulthood.

She also believes that family meals and communication are crucial. Her advice: "Spend as much time as you can with your children. Sit at the table and eat with them at least once a day. Share experiences and concerns. Cook together and minimize the number of ultra-processed products you buy. Limit screen time and keep an eye on the apps they use."

This UOC research contributes to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good health and well-being.