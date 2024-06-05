Eating in front of screens can lead to compulsive consumption of ultra-processed foodsA UOC study explores adolescents' motivations and perceptions regarding the consumption of ultra-processed foods in front of screens
The consumption of ultra-processed foods increases when they are lonely or with friends
What motivates adolescents to choose ultra-processed foods? What influence does the time they spend in front of screens have on this consumption? These are some of the questions answered by the study Screen Time Use and Ultra-Processed Food Consumption in Adolescents: A Focus Group Qualitative Study, led by Mònica Rodríguez-Barniol, researcher at the Faculty of Health Sciences FoodLab at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and family doctor with the Catalan Institute of Health.
The aim of the study was to explore adolescents' motivations and perceptions regarding the consumption of ultra-processed foods in front of screens. To do this, the researchers gathered the opinions of thirty adolescents between the ages of twelve and sixteen from a secondary school in Vilanova i la Geltrú, who participated in four focus groups. Ultra-processed foods are industrially prepared with minimal whole foods, but plenty of additives, including stabilizers, taste enhancers, colourings, flavourings and emulsifiers. They include products such as soft drinks, pizzas, potato crisps, industrially produced juices and pastries, energy bars, sweets or ready meals.
The main conclusions are that a number of factors influence the consumption of this type of food in front of screens, whether mobile phones or other devices. Consumption increases when individuals feel lonely or are with a group of friends. The availability and pleasant taste of these products also play a role, as does the fact that they are usually inexpensive. Another influencing factor is the attitude of parents towards this type of food.
"The consumption of ultra-processed foods by adolescents is very high, which is worrying from a public health standpoint because these products are harmful to our health," said Rodríguez. The times when they eat these products most are for breakfast or afternoon snacks. They mainly eat savoury snacks, sugary cereals, biscuits and sweets, which they often buy from shops near school or find at home. "How much they consume is determined by the availability and accessibility of these products. The industry has made them highly desirable because of their palatability and low price," she explained. The consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to an increase in overweight and obesity, which are major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, among other conditions, as well as having a negative impact on young people's mental health.
“The consumption of ultra-processed foods by adolescents is very high, which is worrying from a public health standpoint”
Screens and compulsive consumption
The study shows that when adolescents are alone in front of a screen, the need to consume these products is reinforced and, once they start eating, it is often difficult for them to stop and consumption becomes compulsive. "We noticed that some adolescents might feel guilty about consuming more products than they wanted, and even adopted false compensatory behaviours, such as exercising more," said Rodríguez.
For co-author Anna Bach, FoodLab researcher, Faculty of Health Sciences professor and director of the University Master's Degree in Nutrition and Health, "screens may be depriving them of the beneficial effects of eating with others or spending time with the family, which is associated with the Mediterranean diet, as well as leading to them not feeling full".
Another factor that increases adolescents' consumption of ultra-processed foods is exposure to product advertising, especially when it comes from influencers. Both Rodríguez and Bach believe that advertising aimed specifically at adolescents should be regulated. "We need to go beyond measures to raise awareness and not leave it to industry to regulate itself, and we should also promote the fresh foods that form part of our Mediterranean diet," said Bach.
Georgina Pujol-Busquets, course instructor in the Faculty of Health Sciences and co-author of the study, added that there are other factors that need to be taken into account, such as the "economic accessibility of healthy food – we have seen that the consumption of ultra-processed foods is higher among people of low socioeconomic status – and social and cultural pressures". Likewise, she said that "it would be interesting to explore how digital technologies can be used to promote healthy behaviours among adolescents – for example, through health apps and online educational programmes."
The importance of education and family meals
Nutrition education, both for adolescents and their families, is one of the interventions that the researchers believe could help improve young people's eating habits. "The study participants were receptive and interested in this topic and were concerned about feeling strong and performing well in sports and school. Adolescents need more attention because they are usually somewhat neglected by the health system," said Rodríguez. She believes that it is at this stage that the foundations of healthy behaviour can be laid, helping to prevent chronic diseases in adulthood.
She also believes that family meals and communication are crucial. Her advice: "Spend as much time as you can with your children. Sit at the table and eat with them at least once a day. Share experiences and concerns. Cook together and minimize the number of ultra-processed products you buy. Limit screen time and keep an eye on the apps they use."
This UOC research contributes to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good health and well-being.
Reference article:
Rodríguez-Barniol, M., Pujol-Busquets, G., Bach-Faig, A. Screen Time Use and Ultra-Processed Food Consumption in Adolescents: A Focus Group Qualitative Study. J Acad Nutr Diet. 2024 Apr 30:S2212-2672(24)00202-8. doi: 10.1016/j.jand.2024.04.015
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.