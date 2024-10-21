Edtech journal ETHE celebrates 20 years as a global leader in open access

Significant technological changes in recent years

The last few years have been marked by significant changes in educational technology, especially the emergence of artificial intelligence. "In recent years, we've experienced an revolution in education that's reflected in the articles published in the journal," said Duart. Moreover, the current AI revolution poses new challenges regarding ethics and academic integrity.

To mark its 20th anniversary, ETHE has organized a workshop to reflect on the future of academic journals in a world dominated by AI, which will take place on 25 October. "In the articles we publish, we plan to keep adapting and analysing how educational technology continues to influence the development of higher education," Duart explained. The opening will be led by the Vice-Rector for Teaching and Learning, Teresa Guasch, and will feature prominent figures from scientific publishing in Europe and the United States, such as Lucy Dunbar, Senior Editor at The Lancet Digital Health (UK), who will deliver the keynote speech.

International Open Access Week

The event coincides with International Open Access Week, reaffirming the importance of a model that treats knowledge as a public good. "We're proud to have positioned an open-access journal as a leading publication on a global scale, and we'll continue to fight to ensure that knowledge is available to everyone," Duart concluded.

With two decades of experience, ETHE remains a benchmark in research on e-learning and educational technologies, focusing on the future and the new challenges posed by today's society.

800 articles by 1800 authors over 20 years

In 2023, the journal published articles by 219 authors, of whom 115 were women and 104 men. A total of 322 reviewers participated, 180 of them men and 142 women. The editorial board is made up of 55 people (29 women and 26 men). The authors whose works were published in 2023 are from 39 different countries, with a substantial proportion from China (14.61%), the United States (11.42%) and Germany (8.22%). Authors from Spain account for 5.94%.

Since it was founded 20 years ago, ETHE has published some 800 articles, by around 1,800 authors. Over this period, there have been contributions from a total of 41 UOC authors.

More information:

ETHE journal 20th anniversary. Workshop: Scholarly publications' challenges in the generative artificial intelligence era

International Open Access Week at the UOC