No authority to sanction

The report highlights that another reason for the lack of effectiveness of complaint systems for LGBTI-phobic and racist content in the Catalan media is the total absence of a regulatory body with sanctioning powers that covers all complaints, regardless of whether the content is disseminated through audiovisual or written media. In fact, complaints about xenophobic and LGBTI-phobic content in the written press (paper or digital) are not submitted to the CAC but to the CIC, even though the latter is a private body. This indicates a gap in the public complaints system that leaves a significant amount of media content unchecked, despite various laws protecting the rights of groups affected by discriminatory speech. To quote the study: "Analysis of the trend in complaints over time shows a clear downward curve, with zero complaints processed since 2022, and occasional peaks of higher activity – a maximum of two complaints per year."



These results, together with the scepticism and lack of confidence expressed by most of the organizations interviewed, provide sufficient grounds for questioning the efficiency and effectiveness of the procedures. So, the main hypothesis of the study is confirmed: the complaint mechanisms available to people to deal with hate speech in the media are ineffective in Catalonia.



Secondary hypotheses

With regard to the secondary hypotheses of the report, the low use of complaint channels is confirmed by the data from the organizations in the sample. Of the 10 organizations analysed, only three have formally sent their complaints to the bodies they have identified as being responsible for dealing with this type of request. It is true that these three organizations have occasionally turned to the CAC, but none of them mention the CIC as a body to which complaints should be addressed.



The low use of complaint mechanisms is not due to a lack of awareness of the existence of bodies that ensure the application of laws and codes of conduct against hate speech in the media: only one of the 10 organizations analysed stated that it was not aware of any body with this function.



The bodies mentioned by the other nine organizations are the CAC, the Catalan Journalists' Association and the Catalan Ombuds Office, with four mentions; the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Equality and Feminism, the CIC, the Observatory against LGBTI-phobia and the Public Prosecutor's Office, with two mentions; and Barcelona City Council's Office for Non-Discrimination, the Government of Catalonia's Office for Equal Treatment and Non-Discrimination, and the Spanish government's National Markets and Competition Commission, with one mention.



One reason that is clearly confirmed as a cause of the low use of complaint mechanisms is the lack of resources. This is a recurring theme that emerged from the open-ended responses. According to the report, "there is a lack of people and time to initiate and develop a complaints procedure, as there are not enough resources to cover all the issues on the table."



Another important reason was also identified, showing a high prevalence in the groups analysed: mistrust in the usefulness of the complaints procedures. All the organizations in the sample said that they do not believe that complaints can make a difference, and therefore they choose other ways of calling attention to hate speech in the media.



In addition to the CAC and CIC, the study also involved 10 organizations that agreed to be interviewed: the Observatori contra l’Homofòbia, the Catalan Association of LGBTIQ+ Migrants and Refugees (ACATHI), LesbiCat, Stop -Salut Sexual LGTBIQ+, Colors de Ponent, Secretariado Gitano, Musulmans contra la Islamofòbia, SOS Racisme, Unitat contra el Feixisme i el Racisme, and the Association of Communication Users (AUC).

