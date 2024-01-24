PIMEC and UOC present a book by the economist Joan Torrent

The Catalan Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Association (PIMEC) and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) presented Capital, treball i valor en la societat digital de mercat. Assajos per a una economia més sàvia i sostenible en el segle XXI [Capital, labour and value in the digital market society. Essays for a wiser and more sustainable economy in the 21st century], a book on economic and social issues by Joan Torrent, professor at the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business.

During the presentation, Torrent explained that the book has essays on most technologies and outcomes related to digital transformation (robots, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, etc.) and business results, especially those of SMEs. He added that he had always wanted to write a book on digital transformation, and that he was pleased that he had been able to do so as a result of three key factors.

First, he highlighted the research he had carried out since 2019, the year in which he was appointed professor. "Writing academic articles has led me to carry out research in the fields of business, work, health and sustainability, which has given me an overview of the different trends, based on conclusions and lines of argument." Second, he explained that being a digitized professional helped him a great deal, since it enabled him to contribute everything he had learned thanks to his experience in knowledge management in training projects with companies and workers. Third, he talked about the importance of the context and history of the economy. "The works of a range of economists and thinkers have given me a better understanding of how the interaction between technology, the economy and society operates."

Antoni Cañete, President of PIMEC, then highlighted Torrent's work and career, and thanked him for his contributions to the business and economic world on the subject of digital transformation. "His reflections on this essential transition for companies provide fresh information and useful ideas for the productive fabric, based on results provided by the scientific community and the author's personal experience."

In turn, UOC Rector Àngels Fitó emphasized the magnificent contribution to raising awareness about science and digitalization made by the economist Joan Torrent. "The author puts everything into the field of SMEs: passion, profession, quantity and quality, deconstruction and construction of knowledge at the service of the small and medium-sized enterprise."

The presentation of the book also involved PIMEC General Secretary Josep Ginesta.

