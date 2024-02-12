Gabriel Ferraté, wisdom, drive and vision

Gabriel Ferraté, wisdom, drive and visionThe rector and UOC community pay homage and thanks to Gabriel Ferraté
In the words of Àngels Fitó, rector of the UOC, "Gabriel Ferraté, generously and endlessly, offered his clarity of thought, creativity and conviction – traits evident in his life, academic career and research – to advance a disruptive and pioneering university model: the world's first online university! He imagined a university without barriers and without distances, a university open to the world."
She went on to say that "Ferraté knew how to take the commission he'd been given – by unanimous decision of the Catalan Parliament – to produce a tool that enriched society, enhanced Catalonia's stature, and set the bases for tomorrow. He brought everything together to make the future now."
In short, "he leaves a legacy that, for the UOC community in particular, is precious, vital and stimulating."