Gabriel Ferraté, wisdom, drive and vision

In the words of Àngels Fitó, rector of the UOC, "Gabriel Ferraté, generously and endlessly, offered his clarity of thought, creativity and conviction – traits evident in his life, academic career and research – to advance a disruptive and pioneering university model: the world's first online university! He imagined a university without barriers and without distances, a university open to the world."

She went on to say that "Ferraté knew how to take the commission he'd been given – by unanimous decision of the Catalan Parliament – to produce a tool that enriched society, enhanced Catalonia's stature, and set the bases for tomorrow. He brought everything together to make the future now."

In short, "he leaves a legacy that, for the UOC community in particular, is precious, vital and stimulating."