The paper, available in open access , concludes that during the worst of the pandemic there were significant and widespread reductions in the use of motorized land transport, both individual and collective, and in the use of aviation. However, recovery patterns have been different across the continent. "Overall, Europeans have reduced car use since the pandemic, but have flown much more frequently. However, trends vary considerably between countries. Some have resumed previous transport patterns, while others have managed to maintain a moderate reduction in transport use," said Patiño.

Has the pandemic changed the way we get around?

Mobility is in the spotlight of all climate policies. As stated in the article, transport still relies heavily on fossil fuels, accounting for around 37% of emissions of human-generated carbon dioxide (CO 2 , the main greenhouse gas) worldwide. Strategies for reducing emissions, such as the European scheme for a 55% reduction by 2030, have one of their main areas of action in the transition towards low-emission mobility, with measures including the electrification of transport and the promotion of collective transport such as trains and buses. For all of them, a change in people's behaviour is essential.

The first two years of the pandemic provided a unique opportunity to study changes in people's travel habits. Travel decreased sharply with lockdowns and border closures but, after the relaxation of control measures, people did not completely return to their old habits. For example, as detailed in the paper, a survey in the United Kingdom found that Britons were willing to reduce the number of flights they took by 20-26% and car journeys by 24-30%. However, such data do not reflect in detail the extent to which the pandemic has changed mobility patterns in Europe.

"Achieving lasting changes in people's behaviour is not easy. Governments should support environmentally friendly transport options, such as bicycles and electric cars, and lead campaigns to change behaviour, so that sustainable transport is not just an option, but the preferred choice for everyone," said Patiño, who has also published an article in The Conversation Europe on this issue. "In the post-pandemic era, this could mean expanding the cycling infrastructure, making public transport more affordable, and supporting remote work and local outdoor activities."

An uneven recovery: lessons from Sweden, Denmark and the Czech Republic

Following the gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions, Europeans' transport habits have evolved unevenly. According to the study, in some countries, such as Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom, the use of planes and cars remained below normal after restrictions were lifted, but the changes weren't major. Other countries, where COVID-19 policies were stricter, like Greece, Portugal, Italy and Spain, experienced a notable rebound in flying and the use of land transport (road and rail). This increase, the researchers say, could also be influenced by the attractiveness of Mediterranean destinations for international tourists.

However, the study reveals that some of the changes that occurred during the pandemic have been maintained in three countries: Sweden, Denmark and the Czech Republic. "Sweden already had a relatively high percentage of remote workers before the pandemic, but the number has continued to grow since then. Furthermore, since 2010, the country has been promoting outdoor leisure activities, facilitating access to places of natural beauty and promoting outdoor exercise," Patiño added. "Denmark, in turn, has continued to invest in cycling infrastructure and electric bicycles. A recent survey found that Copenhagen residents are cycling to work more than before the pandemic."

In the Czech Republic, measures to reduce fares on public transport helped encourage cleaner transport options after restrictions were lifted. Getting around on foot has also gained popularity: the number of pedestrian journeys in Prague has increased by 10% since 2016. "The overall results indicate that there is unlikely to be a uniform change in behaviour towards less travel across Europe," Patiño said. "However, important lessons can be learned from countries that do show lasting effects, as their transport and energy policies may have contributed to these outcomes."

This UOC research project contributes to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13: Climate Action - take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.