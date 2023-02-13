Significant increases in journey times

Based on these parameters, the researchers defined four scenarios with different minimum levels of passengers with onward connections to international flights as a requirement to allow short-haul flights to be operated. For example, a threshold of 10% would mean that only routes that can demonstrate that 10% or more of their seat capacity is used for connections with long-haul flights would be allowed to operate. They also calculated what would happen by setting the threshold at 35%, 60% and 80% of passengers.

The results show that, depending on the scenario, between 53,000 and 272,000 short-haul flights per year would be banned in Germany, reducing CO₂-related emissions by between 2.7% and 22%. However, the researchers point out that if these flights are replaced by train journeys, passengers would face "significant increases in journey times, which could be very inconvenient for both business and leisure travellers."

The measures would also lead to rail network users increasing by between 4% and 13% compared to the figures for 2019, depending on the scenario. In this context, the researchers said that any process involving replacing flights with railway journeys would require a substantial improvement in the speeds, capacities and multimodal integration of the high-speed rail network. "These infrastructure investments would also mean an increase in CO₂ emissions, which should be taken into account when considering the measures," said Pere Suau-Sanchez.

The green advantage of Spain's high-speed train network

These results are similar to those obtained by the same researcher on a selection of routes from Barcelona, which placed the potential CO₂ savings at 2%. However, the specific characteristics of the country's airport network and railway links must be taken into account when extrapolating this research to other European countries. "For example, the Barcelona-Madrid route is easier to replace, because it has many potential users and there is an attractive range of alternatives in terms of frequency, prices, etc., but on other journeys with fewer users, replacing the rail option would not be so attractive," explained the researcher.

One of the advantages of Spain's high-speed train network – the longest in Europe at 3,487 kilometres – is that it the energy involved is always certified green, i.e. it does not emit CO₂. "In other countries such as Germany, France and Great Britain, they also use semi-fast trains that run on diesel, so that is a variable that must also be taken into account when calculating emissions savings," said the researcher.

The risk of boomerang effects

One of the challenges in this type of measure is to make sure that they do not have unforeseen effects that have negative consequences for the economy and for the fight against climate change. For example, the UOC researcher emphasized the need to take into account the risk that companies will take advantage of the gaps left by the cancelled short-haul flights to create new long-haul flights, which have higher levels of polluting emissions in absolute terms, or of passengers moving to other countries where they are not prohibited, leading to a transfer of emissions. For this reason, Pere Suau-Sanchez believes that "a Europe-wide approach is necessary, as well as in aspects such as the integration of booking systems and the creation of an attractive intra-European range of trains."

Focusing on long distance

Apart from short-haul flights, the UOC researcher believes that the focus in the coming years will have to be on finding solutions to long-haul journeys, which account for two thirds of CO₂ emissions in the air transport sector. "While other sectors are moving towards less polluting technologies, technological solutions linked to sustainable aviation fuels are still a long way from having an impact on the scale that is needed. For this reason, the relative importance of air transport in emissions will increase, and there will also be increased pressure from public policies and the public to reduce this impact, with measures such as taxes and other initiatives to reduce flights," concluded the researcher.

This UOC research fosters Sustainable Development Goals 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, 12, Responsible Consumption and Production and, 13, Climate Action.

Reference article

Reiter, V.; Voltes-Dorta A.; Suau-Sanchez P. (2022). The substitution of short-haul flights with rail services in German air travel markets: A quantitative analysis. Case Studies on Transport Policy, 10 (4) 2025-2043. doi: 10.1016/j.cstp.2022.09.001

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.