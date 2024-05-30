The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has been ranked Spain's sixth best university younger than 50 years old in the Young University Rankings of the Times Higher Education (THE) journal. Globally, the UOC is one of the 200 best young universities in the world, ranked in 198th place.

To measure the universities' level of excellence in higher education, the ranking looks at five areas: teaching, research quality, research environment, international outlook and industry. The UOC obtained the following results: 23.6 for teaching, 74.4 for research quality, 27.5 for research environment, 51 for international outlook and 29.7 for industry.

In Spain, the five universities ahead of the UOC are Pompeu Fabra University (28th place), the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (112th), the University of the Basque Country (124th), the University of Girona (189th) and the Ramon Llull University (194th).

Globally, the list of young universities is topped by the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, followed by the Paris University of Science and Letters in France and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.