A change of perspective

The ultimate goal is to facilitate these people's social, educational and workplace inclusion. The project supports both public and private organizations to help them with inclusive design and strategies to make their products and services more accessible.

The project is unique in that it does not directly aim to help people with disabilities to use technologies that are not designed for them. Instead, IncluTIC aims to encourage society to make the necessary changes to be inclusive for all. The platform's services are therefore aimed at schools, libraries, community centres and hospitals, among others, so that they can serve people in these groups.

For now, they are working with local governments, delivering services to their facilities based on their needs and resources. We have even "put in place solutions for people who are housebound and can only study remotely", said Hincapié.

In these cases, an IncluTIC team goes to the person's home and determines what they need to access the required service. "If they can only blink or move one eye, we adapt everything they need to attend primary or secondary school. We work in very socially deprived areas. We've even had to dismantle a bed to fit a desk in a room or fix leaks in someone's house because water was dripping onto the equipment," said the entrepreneur.

Over 25 years of experience

The IncluTIC project started as a spin-off of Tecnoayudas, a company with extensive experience in this sector in Colombia. In 2003, Hincapié's team created one of Colombia's first disability websites and later founded the NGO Corporación Disapacidad Colombia, always with the aim of using technology as a tool for the inclusion of people who have traditionally been excluded.

"In the late 1990s, technology was being developed at breakneck speed, and a future in which everything would be managed through technology seemed likely. I remember starting to wonder at that point how blind people, for example, or those with no hands, who had historically been excluded, were going to manage," said the entrepreneur, highlighting how in 2007 the team worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the foundation set up by artist Juanes to carry out a technology project for victims of the armed conflict in Colombia, as well as people with other disabilities. "We work in areas that have been heavily affected by anti-personnel mines as a result of the armed conflict," said Hincapié.

After years of experience, he decided to study for the master's degree at the UOC and almost immediately began to apply his new knowledge to the company and the challenge of reaching out to vulnerable groups and giving them the same opportunities as everyone else. "SpinUOC helped us put into practice our idea of creating a comprehensive and automated range of services, which we have managed to scale up to the point where we can now serve up to 500 facilities at the same time."

"When I decided to leave my job 16 years ago, everyone told me I was mad, that there was no financial security because this market was full of people with limited resources. Now I have many friends with disabilities, even though before this project I didn't know anyone who had them," he said.

This entrepreneurial project supports UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10, reduced inequalities.