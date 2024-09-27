Overlooking the most pressing environmental challenges

The research, which is based on an in-depth analysis of high-level EU policy documents, shows how grouping the green and digital transitions together "turns environmental problems into business opportunities to be exploited by digital technologies (such as AI, big data and blockchain), thereby creating new markets", while putting environmental governance at the service of the digital sector, moving it "away from environmental issues and towards promoting the sustainability of the new digital sector", said the authors in the article.

As explained by Kovacic, this is a clear case of "lamp-posting", i.e. focusing on those problems that can be solved rather than on those that require urgent solutions. "Important environmental challenges such as the loss of biodiversity, soil degradation, changes in geochemical cycles, and water depletion and pollution, to name but a few, are being neglected as a result of the dual transition because they are not digital challenges. Problems that can be solved with digital technologies, on the other hand, are being prioritized," said the researcher.

An improbable coalition

In view of this, the researchers consider that promises of solutions that are both green and digital are an "improbable coalition", as they are based on different logics. "The green transition is driven by a logic of limits under which certain things 'can't be done'. For example, we can't pollute to the point of altering ecosystems. The digital transition, on the other hand, is driven by a logic of unlimited possibilities, in which any problem can be solved provided there is enough human ingenuity. These two logics – 'this can't be done' and 'this can be done' – are unlikely to work together and may even be contradictory," said Kovacic.

In fact, the UOC-led research article shows how the tension between the two transitions is acknowledged by the European Commission itself in documents such as the 2022 Strategic Foresight Report or the warning of the Joint Research Center (JRC), a European Commission Directorate-General in charge of providing scientific and technical advice, which points out that the digital and green transitions "can reinforce each other but can also clash".

According to the research team, the twin transition is thus a discursive resource used by the European Commission to create synergies and consensus around political issues that are difficult to govern and are often controversial. "As a result, policy is no longer constructed as evidence-based but as based on the desire to provide solutions," said Zora Kovacic.

A way to fund local projects

The study also analysed the National Recovery and Resilience Plans funded by the NextGenerationEU scheme. The results show that EU funding focuses on plans previously established by Member States. "Countries seem to use the twin transition label strategically […] as a means to fund specific local projects, either by coupling green measures with local needs (for example, energy efficiency coupled with postearthquake reconstruction) or by presenting local projects as part of the green transition (for example, the extension of metro and train lines)," said the authors.

Despite this funding strategy, rather than a case of greenwashing, the researchers consider that "the twin transition discourse is based on simplified win-win ideas, supported by digital imaginary, which fail to deliver their promised solutions," they said.

A more participatory and inclusive alternative path

The research team proposes an alternative policy path to address this: "avoid technocratic solutions, which inevitably entail trade-offs, and rather focus on democratic resolutions, as a means of dealing with trade-offs, in a participatory and inclusive way, as a means of dealing with trade-offs, in a participatory and inclusive way". They cite as examples actions such as the recognition of Mar Menor as a legal person. "It was a bottom-up initiative, driven by activists and academics, and is a great example of a participatory process that led to a very comprehensive understanding of inclusive policy: the inclusion of nature itself – the Mar Menor lagoon – in the fight for environmental conservation," said the researcher.

Zora Kovacic has been assisted in this scientific paper, which has been published in the Environment and Planning E: Nature and Space journal, by TURBA Lab researchers Cristina García Casañas, Lucía Argüelles and Paloma Yáñez Serrano, Professor Ramon Ribera and Professor Hug March, and Louisa Prause of Stellenbosch University (South Africa).

First phase of the DEMO project

This is the first work published under DEMO, a project funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation that studies the “digital turn” in environmental governance, that frames environmental challenges as technical challenges and ignores the non-technological aspects of these challenges. The next stages of the research will also include an analysis of "how green and digital matters are being coupled together, and the consequences of this, through four case studies on the energy and agri-food sectors in Spain", said the researcher.

TED2021-132205A-I00 project, funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 and by the European Union “NextGenerationEU” / “PRTR”.



This research supports primarily UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13, Climate Action.