Women continue to be a minority in science and technology careers worldwide, especially in the field of ICT, in which only 10% of professionals are women. Although girls tend to do as well as or better than boys in terms of their academic results for mathematics and science, numerous studies show that they lose interest in these areas in adolescence, as a result of gender stereotypes and a biased perception of their own abilities.

In this context, the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has announced the fourth edition of the Equit@t International Video Awards in the field of gender and technology, a pioneering initiative that combines creativity, education and social commitment to fight against the gender gap in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). "These awards aim to be a tool for cultural transformation that seeks to highlight, question and overcome these prejudices," explained Daniel Riera, dean of the Faculty.

Videos to change perspectives

The competition, for which entries may be submitted until 9 December 2025, encourages students and adult creatives from all over the world to produce short videos (lasting between 30 seconds and 2 minutes), for screening on social media, to promote gender equality and interest in science and technology. Entrants may participate in any of the following categories:

Students: public and private education schools teaching compulsory secondary education, vocational training programmes or higher secondary education for the participating students may enter. They may submit a video in one of the following categories: gender and ICT, scientific dissemination (open to women only) or gender identity.

Amateurs and professionals: any adult can submit a video on gender and ICT in this category.

The aim is not only to reward creativity, but also to create spaces for young people to reflect and share their thoughts. "Those creating the videos can contribute to imagining a future in which girls can see that they are represented in the scientific and technological field, and in which technology is the driving force behind a fairer and more inclusive society," said Riera.

A contest with a diverse and participatory judging panel

The judging panel for the awards has an outstanding contingent of professionals from the university and from professional associations in the fields of engineering and education, as well as experts in equality and in research on gender and technology. This diversity ensures a thorough and interdisciplinary approach in the jury's evaluation of the projects.

One of the features of the contest is that, in the students category, the winners are chosen by children at primary schools. This makes the awards a participatory and educational experience, which not only acknowledges the projects created by young people, but also includes the critical perspective of the youngest members of society in the evaluation of messages about equality and diversity.

"The Equit@t Awards thereby aim to reinforce the competition's educational impact and create a multiplier effect: the award-winning videos are shown in classrooms and social spaces, helping to foster debate and consolidate new collective imaginaries," said the dean of the Faculty. The competition is not limited to the academic world. Members of the general public may enter.

Awards ceremony

The finalists of the award will be announced and the awards ceremony will take place in February next year. The winners of each award will receive €1,000. In the students category, this amount will be spent on technological and educational material (and divided between the school and the student).

Entry to the competition, using the form on the website, is free and implies acceptance of the rules of the competition.





