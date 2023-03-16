Facilitating the understanding of complex concepts

The research emphasizes how this emerging technology can help improve experiential learning, preparing students for real-world challenges. "These technologies not only allow content to be visualized more attractively, but also facilitate the understanding of complex concepts through interactive three-dimensional models," the researchers point out in the article.

The results also reflect a positive assessment of augmented reality as a technology to stimulate student participation, in line with the scientific literature that identifies AR as a means of promoting active thinking in educational processes. "The emphasis on emotional and creative content reinforces the importance of innovative pedagogical strategies that include these technologies. The simulated focus group also highlights the importance of creating immersive and meaningful educational materials," the researchers explained.

More training and resources

The analysis by the virtual focus group also reflects the structural challenges and requirements for effectively implementing augmented reality in educational settings. One of the main obstacles is the digital divide and lack of resources, which can limit access to these technologies. "Not all institutions have access to the technological infrastructure needed, such as compatible devices and stable internet connections. It also requires a considerable initial investment, in both hardware and software, which is unattainable for many schools with limited resources. Another obstacle to implementing this technology in the classroom is the limited availability of open access tools," the researchers commented.

The effectiveness of augmented reality also depends on "the quality of educational content and teacher training in these new technologies, which requires continuous investment in professional development and content creation". In this regard, the UOC researchers highlight the need to develop skills such as the design of interactive and collaborative content. "As well as technical training in AR tools, pedagogical and reflective skills are necessary to integrate this technology into the classroom and create optimal tools that respond to the content and learning objectives for each educational level," they added.

Simulated virtual groups

The research was based on a focus group with experts, a quantitative analysis methodology that consists of a structured meeting of a group of people to discuss and comment on a specific topic. The innovative feature of this new study is that this focus group was simulated using ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) artificial intelligence system, designed to understand, generate and translate text into human language with a high degree of sophistication. "The implementation of LLMs in simulated focus groups represents a significant development in educational research, offering new perspectives and understanding of the use of emerging technologies in teacher training," the authors said.

The researchers defined the key questions and themes that guide the simulation and also three profiles of virtual participants, representing three types of expert in the focus group: an educationalist, who focused on aligning augmented reality activities with learning objectives, assessing clarity, accessibility and cognitive development; a technology expert, who evaluated aspects ranging from technical integration to ease of use and the quality of augmented reality interactions; and lastly, a literature specialist, who ensured historical and thematic accuracy, as well as analytical depth in tasks related to Ecuadorian literature. "This interdisciplinary design allowed a holistic analysis, incorporating pedagogical, technical and cultural perspectives. Moreover, these expert profiles ensured a comprehensive assessment of the impact of AR in specific educational contexts," the researchers explained.

To prevent hallucinations and out-of-context information (one of the risks of this type of model), the researchers took measures such as triangulating information with existing scientific literature and using qualitative data analysis tools such as NVivo to verify the coherence and relevance of the responses generated by ChatGPT. They also created a specific GPT, trained for this task, which was previously configured with the data, parameters, limitations and information needed in this area. "The objective is to limit the scope of the model and avoid mixing out-of-context information", Gizéh Rangel-de Lázaro explained.

According to the researchers, this simulated approach makes it possible to evaluate perceptions and experiences related to AR in education in a "controlled and detailed way, while maintaining the academic rigour of the study". It also has logistical advantages and allows you to obtain preliminary data before it is implemented in real situations. "Simulated discussion groups make it possible to identify initial patterns, carry out tests and formulate hypotheses that can be validated with real people. This minimizes, although it does not completely eliminate, errors in implementing methodologies in real contexts, such as schools and universities", they added.

The researchers plan to use this same methodology, protocol and expert profile in future research with real people. "This will allow us to analyse similarities and differences between the responses and analyses generated by the language model and the contributions of real participants, enriching our understanding of the effectiveness of these tools and improving future simulations. We also want to explore the use of other complementary methodologies to diversify and deepen our knowledge of the educational impact of these tools," they explained.

Expanding technology at the UOC

Augmented reality also has a place at the UOC. Examples include the "Geek Electrònica AR" prototype to teach concepts in electronics through AR. "In the same way, bachelor's degree students can learn about this technology in general, focusing on its research and its pedagogical and technical integration," the researchers explained.

Edul@b also continues working in this area. "Currently, with this doctoral research in progress, we are reviewing and reassessing this technology, focusing on integrating AR into education. This project seeks to revitalize how it is applied and explore new pedagogical opportunities to enhance interactive, immersive and meaningful learning", the researchers concluded.

This research, funded with the support of the AGAUR-FI grants (2024 FI-1 00899) awarded as part of the Joan Oró programme of the Secretariat for Universities and Research of the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Research and Universities and the European Social Fund Plus, supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education