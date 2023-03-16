Four profiles of autistic travellers identified to personalize support

One of the most innovative contributions of the study is the identification of four distinct profiles of autistic travellers, using advanced statistical techniques for cluster analysis (grouping by similarities). This diversity shows that there is no single solution and emphasizes the need for flexible and adaptable support.

Type A: "under pressure throughout the trip", the largest group, made up of autistic adults (54%) and carers (46%) with a high level of education and who travel fairly often. They experience constant stress throughout the journey, from door to door. However, they prepare less thoroughly for the trip and make less use of self-regulation techniques and available assistance.

Type B: "with a greater sensory overload at the airport", the second largest group, mostly autistic adults (59%) who do not travel often. Their anxiety focuses on the first half of the journey (security procedures and the sensory environment), but they experience significant relief once on the plane. They are the group that experience the greatest sensory discomfort at the airport and consider that adaptations such as quiet lounges would be a significant improvement.

Type C: "most in need of information and planning", a small group, mostly autistic adults (88%) who travel infrequently. They undergo extreme stress during planning and preparation, and experience sensory difficulties in the cabin of the plane and on arrival. However, being inexperienced, they lack knowledge of the benefits of the facilities available at airports and offered by airlines, meaning they have to make greater use of their own self-regulation strategies. They feel less discomfort when dealing with staff.

Type D: "experienced travellers who experience more challenges in the cabin and in interaction with staff", the smallest group, consisting of well-informed, frequent travellers, including a slight majority of caregivers (56%). Being frequent travellers, they suffer less stress when planning trips. Their routines and knowledge of travel, as well as their ability to develop self-regulation strategies and obtain assistance from their surroundings, mean they have fewer needs for accessible signage. They also experience less stress from the sensory environment because they know how to protect themselves, and therefore require fewer adaptations from the airport or airline. However, they find interacting with others, dealing with staff and going through security checks, as well as being in the cabin, the most uncomfortable of all four groups.

Concrete proposals based on participants' experience

Beyond quantitative data, focus groups with autistic adults and families have identified needs that affect them all and specific proposals for improvement. Key areas include staff training, not only on protocols, but on full awareness of invisible disabilities; information that is accessible, visual and provided in advance to reduce uncertainty; improved signage and wayfinding, with intuitive systems; and the creation of calm spaces that aid sensory regulation throughout the terminal.

Participants also highlighted the importance of flexibility and the ability to adapt measures to the needs of each person and situation. Being able to choose whether to board first or last, or opting for a discreet marker on one's boarding pass instead of a visible lanyard, are ways of respecting the diversity of individual needs that contribute significantly to reducing anxiety.

A project co-created with all the stakeholders

The study was carried out in the context of international and European regulations that defend people with disabilities' right to travel. In Catalonia, the new Accessibility Code (Decree 209/2023) explicitly incorporates cognitive accessibility as an aspect of special significance for the first time, establishing specific measures such as the use of easy-to-read signage and staff training in communication with people with cognitive disabilities. Moreover, on 9 October 2025, the Spanish Congress of Deputies passed the Sustainable Mobility Law, which incorporates the concept of inclusive and universal mobility, and requires mobility systems to be adapted to all people with disabilities.

The PATHS project used a mixed-methods approach combining an online survey involving around 300 respondents with three focus groups and an event held on 14 October in Barcelona. The event, Air travel and autism: towards inclusive air transport, brought together people with autism, families, airline industry staff (representatives of Aena and Vueling Airlines), associations such as Espectre Autista-Asperger de Catalunya and Aprenem Autisme, and the academic community.

During the event, the research team presented the preliminary results of the study. A talk was also held to give people with autism and their families the opportunity to share their experiences. In turn, the co-creation roundtable discussed practical solutions to ensure that the final recommendations are viable and acceptable to all. Aena and Vueling, partners in the project, have shown a high level of interest in and commitment to understanding what the exact stressors are and receiving direct recommendations.

Next steps: from research to implementation

Following this phase of data collection and co-creation, the PATHS project is entering its final stage. The research team, which also includes Dr Raquel Colacios Parra, researcher in urban planning at the UOC, will carry out an exhaustive analysis of all the data collected, using advanced statistical analyses to develop clearer traveller profiles and finalize the main conclusions.

A report on recommendations for the industry will be drawn up, aimed at airlines, airport managers and other agents in the sector, with specific proposals classified according to feasibility. The most immediate measures include changing fixtures to create rest areas, replacing noisy hand dryers with paper towels, regulating the intensity of light and providing accessible visual information.

Long-term measures include improvements in signage, the use of natural lighting and non-reflective materials, the ongoing training of staff and the implementation of advanced technology, such as new scanners that allow baggage to be inspected without removing liquids or electronic devices.

Finally, the results will be reported in an article to be published a specialist journal, thus contributing to academic knowledge on autism and transport.

The ultimate goal of the PATHS project is to overcome the idea that it is the person with autism who has to adapt to the rules and chaos of the situation, and to advance air transport that recognizes and respects the diversity of needs of all passengers.