Artificial intelligence in teaching, learning analytics, open and distance education and educational quality will be some of the core topics of the 38th edition of EdMedia + Innovate Learning (EdMedia 2025). This prestigious international conference on educational innovation and the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in learning, hosted by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), will take place from 19 to 23 May.

The conference, which is organized by the Association for the Advancement of Computing in Education (AACE), will be held in the U Building on the UOC Campus, bringing together over 500 professionals from the world of higher education, education technology experts and researchers from over 70 countries. According to Sarah Benson, director of operations at AACE, "the decision to choose the UOC as the host of EdMedia 2025 was based on its history as a pioneer in the field of digital education and its position as a global leader in ed tech and innovation".

EdMedia 2025 features an extensive and varied programme of activities, including research presentations, interactive workshops, showcases of innovative projects and keynote talks. In addition to the topics already mentioned, innovation in assessment methods and the establishment of global academic networks will be explored at the event. Attendees will also be introduced to the OpenEU alliance, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at building an open, digital and interoperable pan-European university that promotes flexible learning pathways and inclusive access to lifelong learning.

Marcelo Fabián Maina, faculty member at the UOC and director of the Master's Degree in Education and ICT (E-learning), said that "hosting EdMedia 2025 provides a significant opportunity for the UOC to reinforce its commitment to world-class educational research". Susanna Tesconi, a lecturer at the UOC and member of the conference's executive committee, said that "this annual event brings together a global community devoted to the critical study of emerging digital technologies and their impact on learning, an area that lies at the heart of our university".

International perspectives for an evolving education system

Regarding the keynote speakers, Tesconi noted that "against this backdrop, the participation of Sylvia Libow Martinez, co-author of Invent to Learn and a leading figure in the maker movement in education, is of particular significance. Her focus on digital making, electronic prototyping and creative practices as drivers of critical thinking and learning aligns perfectly with the core themes of the conference. Her contribution will provide valuable and inspiring insights for anyone interested in rethinking education from an experimental, collaborative and critical perspective."

Marcelo Fabián Maina highlighted "the presence of Dr Bart Rienties, professor of learning analytics and programme lead of the learning analytics and learning design research programme at the Institute of Educational Technology of the UK's Open University". In his talk, the expert, who is president of the Society of Learning Analytics Research (SoLAR), the world's largest researcher community on learning analytics, will talk about the AI digital assistants that are publicly available, such as ChatGPT, analysing their use from the point of view of data privacy, academic integrity, intellectual property and their impact on the quality of education.

The programme will also feature leading figures such as Svenia Busson, author and co-founder of EdTech France and the European EdTech Alliance, and Madalina Tincu, senior instructional designer at Johns Hopkins University, who will talk about instructional design in the age of artificial intelligence.

Holding EdMedia 2025 in Barcelona will also provide a platform to showcase some of the research projects and teaching experiences of the Catalan and broader global academic community with ties to the UOC, which will be actively involved in the various sessions.

The programme also includes the EdMedia Workshops, sessions exploring key topics such as digital storytelling, artificial intelligence from an interdisciplinary perspective, computational thinking and strategies to improve positioning in academic publications.

In addition to its academic offering, EdMedia 2025 will feature opportunities for networking at the EdMedia Social Events, a series of social activities to help attendees share ideas and establish professional contacts in a relaxed and stimulating setting. Planned activities include a welcome reception featuring a batucada music performance by SomLlacuna del Poblenou, a newcomer welcome event, specific interest group meetings, an exhibition of interactive posters, the Emerging Scholars P.U.B.C.R.A.W.L. and a visit to the Montserrat monastery. The conference will wrap up with a closing toast and an invitation to take part in next year's event.

About EdMedia

Founded over three decades ago in 1987 in the United States, EdMedia + Innovate Learning has become firmly established as one of the world's leading academic conferences in the field of education technology. This annual event, which is organized by the Association for the Advancement of Computing in Education and chaired by Theo Bastiaens, rector of the Open Universiteit in the Netherlands (OUNL), brings together researchers, teachers, education policymakers and education professionals to discuss the challenges and opportunities invovled in the integration of technology into learning.

Over its previous 36 editions, the conference has been held in Vienna, Amsterdam, Vancouver and New York, among other cities, and become a leading global platform for sharing research, best practices and innovative experiences from a critical and multidisciplinary standpoint.

The choice of Barcelona and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) as host for EdMedia 2025 is a reflection of the global recognition of the city's education and innovation ecosystem and the UOC's position as a leading university in the field of online education and digital learning research.