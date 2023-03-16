UOC helps define the future of higher education in Europe at I·HE2025

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the transformation of higher education in Europe by participating in the Innovating Higher Education Conference 2025 (I·HE2025) , which took place in Hagen, Germany, from 8 to 10 October. The conference, which was organized by the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU) , brought together experts in the European education sector to explore innovative strategies in education and foster inclusive and flexible learning environments.

UOC Rector and EADTU Vice-President, Àngels Fitó, opened the conference's inaugural plenary session, with Theo Bastiaens, the network's President and Rector of the Open University of the Netherlands (OUNL), and Stefan Stürmer, Rector of the FernUniversität in Hagen. Fitó said that "the uncertainty of the future compels us to rethink higher education: it must be adapted to our students, meet fresh challenges and include everyone in the construction of knowledge and social progress. Spaces for collective reflection like I·HE2025 are essential for creating innovative solutions."

She was accompanied at the event by Teresa Guasch, UOC Vice Rector for Teaching and Learning, and Pastora Martínez Samper, UOC Commissioner for International Action, alongside members of the UOC's teaching and research staff, administrative staff and students, who took part in various sessions on areas including equality and inclusion, teaching innovation and curricular design.

Presentation of innovative initiatives

The UOC presented several innovative initiatives in the field of education, including the OpenEU Inclusive Gender Equality Plan and GPS Professional. Other UOC initiatives were showcased, such as improving the skills of university teaching staff in course design with game-based training strategies or personalization in online and distance higher education.