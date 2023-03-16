The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), in partnership with the EULEP consortium, is set to launch the AI for Business Users Course this October. The course is aimed at professionals from any sector with no technical background who want to discover, through practical, hands-on training, how to harness the potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in processes and strategic decision-making.

The initiative is part of the EULEP project's AI capacity building programme. Over the past four years, EULEP has developed training in AI, virtual reality and social innovation, with the goal of strengthening digital skills across European regions and narrowing the digital divide.

Running from 6 October to 14 November, the online course consists of 25 hours of training. Participants will gain a comprehensive learning experience, progressing from essential concepts to the practical application and strategic implementation of AI. Designed with flexibility in mind, the course caters to working professionals and provides expert guidance throughout the learning journey, culminating in the award of a digital certificate upon completion.

The course is structured into five modules: an introduction to AI technologies; practical examples of implementation in companies; the challenges of adoption, such as privacy, costs, ethical implications and talent management; integrating AI into business processes; and managing change in AI adoption.

Mitchell Peters, head of EULEP and a UOC doctoral graduate, explained: "AI is no longer a futuristic concept and, despite the hype, it has become a driving force in accelerating the digital transformation of the economy. In Spain, 98% of all economic activity is generated through SMEs, yet small businesses face major challenges when it comes to adopting and implementing AI."

According to EULEP research, the main challenges identified by Catalan companies are a lack of knowledge and expertise in AI, difficulties in integrating the technology into existing business processes, and limited understanding of how to apply it in practice.

Leveraging the UOC's expertise in e-learning

The UOC plays a pivotal role in implementing the EULEP project in Catalonia, coordinating the development and delivery of the AI in Business training pathway in collaboration with its partners, Terrassa City Council and the Terrassa Chamber of Commerce. As a leading institution in higher and distance education, the UOC draws on its expertise in open and online learning, as well as its ties with the lifelong learning ecosystem (through UOC FP), enabling it to reach a wide audience of working professionals.

Together with its Catalan partners, the EULEP project has signed a collaboration agreement with the Digital Impulse Hub, a consortium bringing together chambers of commerce, universities and local government to support SMEs in their digitalization process. "It's a strategic commitment to support the digital transformation of SMEs in Spain, through training and technology transfer," said Peters, who added that "EULEP's interest in AI stems from the pressure and speed with which this technology has entered the labour market. Although many companies recognize its potential to boost productivity and competitiveness, there is still a significant gap in readiness."

This point is underlined by an analysis from the EULEP consortium on the use of AI in Catalonia, which shows that companies' use of the technology is generally basic or moderate, although there are high expectations of its positive impact on export-related activities. Despite this optimism, adoption remains uneven, with around half of companies yet to begin using the technology. Investment levels are generally very low, with most firms relying on free tools or spending less than €100 a month. What's more, the vast majority of companies do not provide training, making this course a valuable opportunity for professionals from a wide range of sectors to gain AI skills.

Artificial intelligence skills competition

EULEP will launch a skills competition to showcase innovative applications of AI, virtual reality, digital transformation and organizational change developed by participants in the EULEP programme. The competition aims to close the gap between learning and professional practice, recognize excellence, and connect professionals with the regional innovation ecosystem. Winners will be recognized at an event hosted by the European Digital Impulse Hub (EDIH) in Terrassa, receive an invitation to present at the EULEP Final Conference in Brussels, and gain visibility and recognition across the project's communication channels and networks.

The EULEP consortium also intends to consolidate its role as a long-term training platform and will work to integrate training opportunities and microcredentials into local ecosystems, including Catalonia's, so that more professionals can access upskilling and reskilling throughout their careers.