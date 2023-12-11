Marc Balcells Magrans

Professor in the Faculty of Law and Political Science

Expert in: Crimes against cultural heritage and its inclusion in transnational crime (organized crime, terrorism) and international crime (war crimes against cultural heritage); expert in the criminological analysis of archaeological looting and illegal trade in this type of heritage; specialist in crimes against cultural property (theft and forgery of art works) and in organized crime (history of criminology, crime and cybercrime).

Teacher of the following programs:

Research group: VICRIM / Departmental research.