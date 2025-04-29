A team of researchers from the Neurodevelop eHealth Lab at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's eHealth Center has shown that children who speak a language with transparent spelling, such as Spanish, and who have developmental language disorder (DLD), have difficulties in most linguistic areas when it comes to producing written texts.

"Exploring Spanish writing abilities of children with developmental language disorder in expository texts " is a groundbreaking study, the first to address this issue in a language such as Spanish, as previous research has only focused on children whose first language is English. Unlike Spanish, English is an orthographically "opaque" language, meaning that the relationship between sound and spelling is complex, with different letters representing the same sound and vice versa.



Professor Llorenç Andreu, principal investigator at the Neurodevelop eHealth Lab and member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, explained that "this language difference suggests that Spanish-speaking children with DLD should make fewer mistakes when writing than children who speak English. However, the results of the study show that children with DLD who speak a language with transparent spelling, such as Spanish, have the same difficulties when writing".

Developmental language disorder (DLD) is a severe and persistent disorder in the acquisition and development of oral language that is not associated with any pathology and that may affect one or more components of language to varying degrees, not only in children's efforts to express ideas but also in the area of receptive language (comprehension). This disorder often affects children's social and educational development.

According to Raquel Balboa, researcher at the Neurodevelop eHealth Lab and co-author of the study, "many school activities use written language, which is a serious limitation for children with DLD. We believe that the findings of our study should be taken into account when schools are planning and implementing writing activities with these children, as it is an area where they have many difficulties".