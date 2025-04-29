The 1st International Research Conference on eHealth and eWell-being, organized by the UOC's eHealth Center, was a distinct success with over a hundred attendees. A wide range of professionals, academics, researchers and other key figures from the field of health and well-being gathered to discuss topics under the title "Evaluating the Evidence for a Paradigm Shift in Health".



UOC President Josep A. Planell opened the event with a welcome to all attendees, emphasizing that "eHealth is also facing a similar revolution: placing the citizen at the centre, looking to educate them and promoting an understanding of health that goes beyond ailments, and takes into account the illness and stresses the importance of well-being."

This led on to the main talk at the heart of the programme, which was titled "Creating a Pandemic of Health: What is the Role of Digital Technologies?" and was given by Alejandro Jadad, recent recipient of an honorary doctorate from the UOC.



The first half of the conference continued with a talk titled "Building Learning Healthcare Systems from Big Data: Challenges and Promises", given by Stein Olav, Centre Director at the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research. Next there was a presentation with reflections on the importance of assessment of interventions in eHealth, and a talk titled "mHealth Assessment: Conceptualization of a Global Framework" given by Carme Carrion, Knowledge Area Coordinator at the UOC's eHealth Center and Professor at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences.



In the second half of the conference, Carlos Palacio, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Antioquia, presented "Parque De La Vida (Colombia). A Case Study of Social Innovation and Health Promotion".



And bringing the event to a close, there was a round table including all of the speakers and moderated by Elia Gabarron, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research, University Hospital of North Norway. This included an open session where attendees were able to put their doubts and points of view to the speakers.



You can watch the full conference on the following videos, which we have posted on our YouTube channel:

