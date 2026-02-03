The Conference on ICT Innovation in the Health Sector will be held for the first time on 29 April at the TecnoCampus conference hall in Mataró. Co-organized by CTecno and Clúster Digital with the support of ACCIÓ , the event aims to create a forum for debate to assess, as the organizers put it, “technology’s impact on health, both from a data processing perspective and in terms of technology applied to surgery”.

Jordi Conesa will moderate the conference’s first round table, “Data management in the health field”. Conesa coordinates the Health Data Science knowledge area at the UOC’s eHealth Center, which fosters the use of data analysis to promote personalized health and well-being. He will be joined in the debate by Giovana Gavidia, Javier Creus, Maria Àngels Barbarà, Pere Clavé, Itziar Lecuona and Esther Noda.