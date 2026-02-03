Health and technology: the mHealth BCN Conference continues to grow

The event, which took place on 28 March in Barcelona’s Movistar Centre, gathered together renowned experts to share their e-health experiences. Marta Aymerich, Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research at the UOC, and Inma Grau, president of the iSYS Foundation, gave the opening speech.

Research in progress: examples of e-health applications

Manuel Armayones, the eHealth Center’s Development Director, chaired the first panel, which focused on the presentation of digital applications that contribute to data collection for research or for monitoring patients.

Manel Ramos-Casals, publisher of a geo-epidemiology app with Google, and Ágata León, who spoke on the advantages of monitoring HIV patients with the EmERGE app, also participated in this first discussion. Finally, environmentalist Pablo Fernández de Arroyabe showed the impact that meteorological conditions have on people’s health, thanks to data obtained from the OxyAlert app.

Big data and health research

During the second half of the event, Antonio Sisó, president of CAMFIC, chaired the second debate panel, which centred on the uses, implications and opportunities of big data in research and e-health.

Jordi Conesa, member of the eHealth Center, presented a general overview of the use of applications and big data in e-health. Following this, Miriam Méndez gave us some insight into the legal world through her work as a legal adviser in the field of ethics and data protection at Barcelona’s Hospital Clínic. Andrea Barbiero presented us with her data transfer models project, SalusCoop.org, and to finish, Núria Abdón gave us some insight into her work in the field of data and health at the TIC Salut Social Foundation.

The five best e-health applications

Before drawing the event to a close, the iSYS Foundation introduced the winning apps in the fifth iSYS ranking of the best iSYScore health applications.

SocialDiabetes, OneDrop, MySugr, Propeller and Qardio salut del cor were all honoured as the best health applications for patients, while ACO+, Espiro and SER were chosen as the best apps for professionals.