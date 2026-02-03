A UOC research group is looking for volunteers to test a new application that assesses health appsEvalapps is a tool for assessing overweight and obesity control apps
La COVID-19 ens ha canviat la vida i ens ha portat una situació inèdita: un confinament absolut de quasi dos mesos. Des del març, la nostra vida s'ha reduït a tot allò que podem fer dins de casa, fet que ha provocat, en molts casos, sensació de reclusió, angoixa o estrès. Si sumem aquestes sensacions a la poca mobilitat i a l'increment d'àpats entre hores, és possible que estiguem guanyant pes.
Tot i que encara no hi ha cap estudi oficial publicat, diversos investigadors assenyalen que la població espanyola s'engreixarà uns tres quilograms de mitjana. És una xifra molt semblant a la que revela el sondeig de l'Institut Francès d'Opinió Pública (IFOP) i Darwin Nutrition fet a més de 3.000 francesos de manera telemàtica entre el 24 i el 27 d'abril. Aquesta situació podria provocar que, a partir d'ara i en els pròxims mesos, bona part de la ciutadania es preocupi pel seu pes i necessiti o vulgui controlar-lo, ja que un augment descontrolat podria comportar riscos de salut associats.
Una de les estratègies per controlar-lo és mitjançant els dispositius mòbils. D'aquesta manera, moltes persones podrien baixar aplicacions per controlar el pes, seguir alguna dieta o establir hàbits d'alimentació i d'esport. La tria no és fàcil, ja que l'oferta d'aplicacions és molt àmplia i no hi ha cap protocol que ens ajudi a saber quina és millor per al que volem o necessitem. Per tal d'ajudar a fer aquesta tria, un grup interdisciplinari de professionals de la salut, liderats per la investigadora principal del projecte, Carme Carrion, membre de l'eHealth Center i professora dels Estudis de Ciències de la Salut de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), ha creat Evalapps, una aplicació mòbil que avalua les aplicacions de control de pes que hi ha actualment. Ara estan en la darrera fase del projecte i busquen 300 voluntaris per posar-la a prova.
Per participar-hi com a voluntaris, us heu de posar en contacte amb Carme Carrion a l'adreça electrònica mcarrionr@uoc.edu, i us farà arribar una clau d'accés de l'aplicació. Carrion destaca que l'aplicació garanteix la protecció de les dades personals, ja que la prova «en demana molt poques, i es tracten de manera segura». Un cop el participant hi tingui accés, haurà de baixar una aplicació de gestió del pes, que li serà assignada de manera aleatòria d'entre tres aplicacions seleccionades per l'equip clínic del projecte, i l'haurà d'emprar durant quinze dies. Passades les dues setmanes, la persona voluntària posarà nota a l'aplicació des d'Evalapps i respondrà a qüestions sobre diferents ítems que se li plantegin, com ara la facilitat d'ús o la comprensió dels missatges de l'aplicació que ha provat.
A la recerca d'una aplicació de salut per a cada circumstància
L'equip interdisciplinari vol donar resposta a preguntes com ara quines aplicacions tenen una evidència científica que les avali. Alhora, vol que Evalapps sigui una eina que ajudi tant els professionals sanitaris com els usuaris en la tria de l'aplicació que s'adeqüi més bé a cada condició, circumstància i persona. L'objectiu del projecte, que va començar l'any 2017, és que la gent sàpiga quines aplicacions són útils i tenen una evidència científica contrastada, ja que, «actualment, els professionals no poden fer recomanacions amb criteri perquè no hi ha cap mena de reglamentació específica per a les aplicacions així», assenyala Carrion.
Evalapps és un projecte finançat per l'Institut de Salut Carlos III, el Ministeri d'Economia i Competitivitat i el fons europeu de desenvolupament regional (FEDER), que culminarà al desembre amb la presentació dels resultats. De la UOC, hi participen els investigadors de l'eHealth Center Carme Carrion —com a coordinadora—, Noemí Robles i Francesc Saigí, que també és professor dels Estudis de Ciències de la Salut de la UOC i director del Centre Col·laborador en Salut Digital de l'OMS. A més, l'equip també el formen la nutricionista Mariona Balfegó; Guillem Cuatrecasas, endocrinòleg del CPEN-Clínica Sagrada Família; Montse Moharra i Elisa Puigdomènech, expertes en avaluació de tecnologies mèdiques de l'Agència de Qualitat i Avaluació Sanitàries de Catalunya; Guillem Paluzie, cap del Servei de Documentació i Informació Assistencial de la Corporació de Salut del Maresme i la Selva, i Alberto Zamora, metge internista de l'Hospital de Blanes.
COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down and we have suddenly found ourselves immersed in a situation that none of us have experienced before: a total lockdown that has lasted almost two months. Since March, our lives have been limited to what we can do at home. In many cases, this has caused a sensation of reclusion, anxiety or stress. If to these sensations we add the lack of mobility and increased eating between meals, it is possible that many of us are putting on weight.
Although no official studies have been published yet, a number of researchers suggest that the Spanish population will gain an average of three kilogrammes. This figure is very similar to that found in an online survey of more than 3,000 French people performed by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) and Darwin Nutrition between 24 and 27 April. As a result, over the next few months, many people may become concerned about their weight and need or want to keep it in check in order to avoid the health risks associated with uncontrolled weight gain.
Mobile apps are one of the strategies used. Many people may download weight control apps, follow a diet or practise sport and eat more healthily. As there are so many apps available, it is not easy to choose one that is suitable and there is no protocol for knowing which one is best for what we want or need. To help people make the right choice, an interdisciplinary group of health professionals, led by the project's principal investigator, Carme Carrion, member of the eHealth Center and professor at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) Faculty of Health Sciences, has created Evalapps, a mobile app that assesses the weight control apps that are currently available on the market. The project is now in the final phase and they are looking for 300 volunteers to test it.
If you would like to take part as a volunteer, contact Carme Carrion at mcarrionr@uoc.edu and you will be sent a password to access the application. Carrion stresses that personal data protection is guaranteed as the test "asks for very few data and processing is very secure". After being accepted for the test, participants will be asked to download a specific weight management app, which will be assigned randomly from among three chosen by the project's clinical team, and will use it for 15 days. At the end of the two-week period, the volunteers will score the app they have tested on Evalapps, answering questions about different aspects, such as whether the app is easy to use or if the messages are easy to understand.
Finding a health app tailored for each situation
The interdisciplinary team wants to find answers for questions such as which apps are backed by scientific evidence. They also want Evalapps to be a tool that helps both health professionals and users choose the app best suited for each condition, situation and individual. Since it started in 2017, the project's goal has been to help people know which apps are useful and are backed by solid scientific evidence since, "at present, professionals cannot make any recommendations with confidence, because there are no specific regulations for this type of app," Carrion explained.
Evalapps is a project funded by the Charles III Health Institute, the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness, and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It will end in December with a presentation of the results. The following UOC eHealth Center researchers are taking part: Carme Carrion, who is the project's coordinator, Noemí Robles and Francesc Saigí, who is also a professor at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and director of the WHO's Collaborating Centre for Digital Health. The other members of the team are the nutritionist Mariona Balfegó; Guillem Cuatrecasas, an endocrinologist at the CPEN-Clínica Sagrada Família; Montse Moharra and Elisa Puigdomènech, who are experts in the assessment of medical technologies at the Agency for Healthcare Quality and Assessment of Catalonia; Guillermo Paluzie, head of the Healthcare Documentation and Information Service at the Maresme and La Selva Health Corporation; and Alberto Zamora, an internal medicine doctor at Blanes Hospital.