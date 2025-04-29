Through the INVESTIGO 2022 programme, we offer several research technicians positions:

Data Science and health Research Technician

- Line/field of research: Data Science and health

- UOC research group: ADaS Lab. of the eHealth Center

- Principal researcher of the project: Ferran Prados Carrasco

More information and application here.

Area of Social Robotics Postdoc Researcher

- Line/field of research: Computer Vision, Social Robotics

- UOC research group: AIWELL of the eHealth Center

- Principal researcher of the project: Agata Lapedriza

More information and application here.

Digital Health Research Technician

- Line/field of research: Digital Health

- UOC research group: eHealth Lab. Research of the Health Sciences Studies

- Principal researcher of the project: Carme Carrion

More information and application here.