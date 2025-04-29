List of research technician positions - INVESTIGO 2022 programme
Through the INVESTIGO 2022 programme, we offer several research technicians positions:
Data Science and health Research Technician
- Line/field of research: Data Science and health
- UOC research group: ADaS Lab. of the eHealth Center
- Principal researcher of the project: Ferran Prados Carrasco
More information and application here.
Area of Social Robotics Postdoc Researcher
- Line/field of research: Computer Vision, Social Robotics
- UOC research group: AIWELL of the eHealth Center
- Principal researcher of the project: Agata Lapedriza
More information and application here.
Digital Health Research Technician
- Line/field of research: Digital Health
- UOC research group: eHealth Lab. Research of the Health Sciences Studies
- Principal researcher of the project: Carme Carrion
More information and application here.