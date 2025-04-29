"As a researcher, it's been fascinating to see the progress that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made in the last 10 years. Fifteen years ago, it was difficult to imagine that AI would be as advanced as it is today," said Agata Lapedriza, a member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and leader of AIWELL (AI for Human Well-being), a research group attached to the UOC's eHealth Center that conducts research on artificial intelligence focused on health and well-being.

AIWELL evolved from the SUNAI (Scene Understanding and Artificial Intelligence Lab) research group, which was active for 10 years at the UOC. The group is made up of 16 members (5 faculty members, 7 doctoral students, 1 Postdoc and 4 intern master’s degree students). AIWELL's lines of research include areas such as computer vision – giving machines the ability to "see" –, natural language processing, people-centred perception, deep learning, explainable artificial intelligence and trust and ethics in AI (fairness in AI).

Although they may seem like different disciplines, in reality "they're all connected," said Lapedriza, who is also a researcher affiliated with the MIT Media Lab in Boston, where she carries out part of her work. One of the applications of computer vision to health is the recognition of emotions, "a very complex task for a machine, but which is an essential capability for machines that have to interact with people, such as robots or virtual assistants". It is hoped that in the future this technology can be applied to make communication between robots and humans smoother, and that, for example, robots will be better able to assist people or detect when they need help and send a warning. The work of Lapedriza and her team focuses on improving the computational models used by robots to perceive emotions, personality traits, intentions, and so on.

"We can apply our research to the detection of stress or the creation of technologies that help us improve our well-being. One of our projects studies the design of robots that help improve emotional well-being. Robots could provide information on positive psychology and teach techniques to better manage your emotions," explained the researcher.

In the field of social robotics, AIWELL collaborates with the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu. One of the projects is to develop a robotic car to reduce the stress of children who have to undergo an operation in the hospital. It’s a smart car that interacts with the children during the journey to the operating theatre and helps them to relax. The research also involved MIT, Hyundai (which made this promotional video) and Affective.