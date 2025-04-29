Evaluating the Skin NTDs app

"We're going to be evaluating the WHO's Skin NTDs app as it is used in the field in four countries: Ghana, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Papua New Guinea", Carme Carrion explained. The aim is to examine how the application is being used, what its strengths and weaknesses are, and how the professionals who use it think it can be improved."

This action is part of an ongoing partnership working on digital health and its use in mid- and low-income countries. "In the medium term we'll be working on the strategy for implementing the app and assessing its impact. Our research into health applications, and in particular validating and evaluating them, enables bodies like the WHO to benefit from our knowledge to develop and implement more robust tools that help reduce global health inequalities."

The aim of the joint project is "to ensure, through the use of digital health, that measures to tackle neglected tropical diseases reach the most disadvantaged communities, which are often the most severely affected". Neglected tropical diseases are a major global issue, currently affecting millions of people, especially in mid- and low-income countries, but also in some rich countries. Despite this, very little is heard about NTDs in our society. Progress on the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases has been set back over the last two years as they have been neglected even further, on not being prioritized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global impact of NTDs

What are neglected tropical diseases? "They are infectious illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, protozoa and parasitic worms found in mid- and low-income tropical areas of Africa, Asia and America," explained Marta Aymerich. "The WHO has drawn up a list of 20 such diseases and, sadly, what they have in common is that as a society we pay them little attention. We don't dedicate professional or pharmaceutical resources to them. We don't carry out enough scientific research or make sufficient effort to tackle poverty, which could eliminate them."

"This neglect [of NTDs] is probably because the people affected are the poorest on the planet", noted Marta Aymerich, "and that's why we don't do enough. When, in fact, we should be doing precisely the opposite. Sometimes the effort needed to eradicate these diseases isn't all that great. Eliminating these epidemics is one of the challenges set in the UN's 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goal for good health and well-being. To put it simply, neglecting diseases makes us poorer."

To raise awareness of these diseases and the need to tackle them, 30 January each year is recognized as World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day (WNTDD). "The goal of WNTDD is to raise awareness about this worldwide healthcare injustice," the vice president clarified. "The UOC wishes to play its part by training health professionals and working with the WHO on research projects with regard to these diseases, as well as helping affected communities through health education."

This work is necessary, and it is an aspect common to most of these diseases, where digital health can make an important contribution, "for example, through the use of mobile phone apps". As she said, "At the UOC's eHealth Center, which heads the SDG 3 cluster on health and well-being of the International Association of Universities, we're also committed to training health professionals around the globe."