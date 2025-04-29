How to create your own company entrepreneurship MOOC

The first part of the entrepreneurship #MOOC Com crear la teva empresa (How to create your own company) is kicking off on 25 March. It will go over the steps to follow to kick-start a new enterprise.

This #MOOC is organized by the Catalan public universities, with additional support from the Government of Catalonia and the Catalan Association of Public Universities (ACUP).

It comprises two parts containing different modules. The first part will help you create and validate a business model, while the second part will give you a general insight into creating a business plan and financing it.

The first part is made up of the following modules:

Module 1 : Introduction: the entrepreneur, the idea and the team

: Introduction: the entrepreneur, the idea and the team Module 2 : The business model. Canvas

: The business model. Canvas Module 3: Validating your business model. Lean Startup methodology

The first part of this course will last three weeks.

For more information on how to sign up, visit this link.