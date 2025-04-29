Hubbik is bringing back its online course on business idea generation and development

Hubbik, the platform that promotes entrepreneurship and open innovation projects tied to the UOC's knowledge areas, has opened registration for the second edition of its entrepreneurship training course on business idea generation and development. If you are a member of the UOC community – students, alumni, course instructors or faculty – and you have a business idea and want to know how to develop it, sign up! We will work on it with you, and each project will have the support of an expert mentor. You only need to fill out this form to register. The course will be taught in Spanish.

The course is set to begin on 22 October and lasts a total of nine weeks. Each week will cover one of the course's nine modules: Start-up; Developing the opportunity; Market evaluation; Market validation; Marketing; Team; Dispelling uncertainty; Funding; and Effective presentations. For further information visit the course website.

The course aims to encourage participants' entrepreneurial and creative abilities and foster the necessary skills to lead a business proposal; provide working tools for transforming knowledge or technology into a business idea and project; offer vital educational content to help participants design a business model; and facilitate networking among potential players involved in the business activities.

This course is supported by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Economy and Business, through the Secretariat for Universities and Research, and co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).