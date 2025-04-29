Get connected to the eight innovative projects



The project promoters – eight members of the UOC community – will explain their selected initiatives creatively and in a little over five minutes to a panel of experts. When the presentations have finished, #SpinUOC has a networking space for short meetings with project promoters: the Spin Meetings. This year, the projects presented will be focusing on the following subjects:

- Filmclub, with Miquel Cerdà, participant on the Hubbik EduTECH Emprèn programme: "Learning through film."

-Monstrid Pathmaker, with Josep Matamoros, Mobile Application Development graduate and UOC Video Game Design and Development student: "The platform-game revolution".

-Muutech, with Víctor Calvo, UOC Information and Communication Technology Security and Information Technology and Systems Administration and Management graduate: "Easy, accessible monitoring".

-Optimio, Joan Iniesta, UOC Business Administration and Management student: "Your expenses optimizer".

-Potmath, Frederic Cedrón, Educational Psychology graduate, UOC Psychology student and participant at the EduTECH Emprèn program: "Virtual reality to overcome learning difficulties".

-Relief Maps, with Maria Rodó, researcher with the UOC IN3 Gender and ICT research group: "Making social inequalities visible".

-Ucheck, with Lorenzo Marini, UOC Journalism graduate: "Fighting together against fake news".

-Voiception, with Eduard Marcel González, UOC Telecommunications Technology graduate: "Emotion-recognition technology".

#SpinUOC and Hubbik

#SpinUOC – which celebrates six years – is part of Hubbik, the platform supporting entrepreneurship and open innovation linked to the UOC's fields of knowledge.. The event, led by ÒscarDalmau, will include live music, receiving support from Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now, and Seed & Click.

We look forward to seeing you at #SpinUOC 2018 on 14 June at 7:00 pm at the former Estrella Damm brewery (c. Rosselló, 515, Barcelona).

Photography competition

Post on Twitter or Instagram a photo that inspires "Everything is possible!" with the hashtag #SpinUOC. Participate and win an entry for 4 Years From Now (4YFN). More information in this link.

