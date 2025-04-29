SpinUOC 2019: we promote your business project

More than one hundred entrepreneurial projects have benefited from the UOC's guidance and support through #SpinUOC, the University's entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event. This initiative has opened its seventh call to guide entrepreneurial projects from within the University community – students, alumni, professors, course instructors, researchers and administrative staff – and train their promoters. A total of eight finalists will be selected from among the candidates to participate in an event where stakeholders will be present and where €7,000 of prize money in cash and tickets to 4 Years From Now (4YFN) will be awarded. Want to present your project? Fill out this form before 7 January, 2019.

A helping hand for your innovative project

Regardless of whether you are a student, alumnus, professor, course instructor, researcher or a member of the UOC's administrative staff, if you have an innovative entrepreneurial project that you need help promoting (even if it’s still just an idea), #SpinUOC could be your golden opportunity. Your final bachelor's or master's degree project could become a reality!

Success stories

"#SpinUOC is an amazing experience and has taught me so much!", says Miquel Cerdà, a participant from the Hubbik EduTECH Emprèn programme and promoter of Filmclub – an initiative to facilitate the use of film in schools – and winner of the audience award at Spin UOC 2018. "#SpinUOC was decisive in helping me to define my project", states Maria Rodó, researcher for the Gender and ICT group at the UOC, creator of Relief Maps, a tool for analysing social data, and winner of the social impact prize. "#SpinUOC is the boost we were looking for to launch our project", highlights Frederic Cerón, UOC alumnus and head of PotMath, a project about using virtual reality to help overcome learning difficulties, which won the audience award. Take a look at this video to see what happened at last year's event.

Training and guidance for all proposals

All proposals submitted to the call will go through an initial process of guidance, definition and development for their business models. A panel of experts will then select eight projects to be presented at the seventh #SpinUOC event on 13 June, 2019, at the former Estrella Damm brewery. The eight finalists will receive personalized guidance adapted to the needs of their project, as well as support in preparing their presentation for the day of the event. Each year, #SpinUOC is attended by more than two hundred people from fields related to the finalist projects. What's more, finalist projects from previous years have joined the UOC stand at 4YFNand have caught the attention of various communication media.

See the participation rules for all the information you need about how to submit your proposal.

Prizes

Cash prizes will be awarded to three of the eight projects presented at the event: the winning entrepreneurial project will win €3,000, and two more prizes, worth €2,000 each, will be presented to the project with the greatest social impact (sponsored by the Ramon Molinas Foundation) and to the best presentation of the day. All three awards will be awarded at the event on 13 June. All finalists will be given a ticket to attend the 4YFN event in 2020, the fair for technology start-ups at the Mobile World Congress.

#SpinUOC is promoted by Hubbik, a platform that promotes entrepreneurship and open innovation related to the UOC's fields of knowledge. This initiative is supported by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball, Ramon Molinas Foundation, Seed&Click and the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Knowledge, through the Secretariat for Universities and Research, with co-funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).