SpinUOC 2020: entrepreneurial project submissions now being accepted

Do you have a technology project, like an app or electronic device, or an idea that could solve everyday or social problems? Perhaps even an initiative that might be a final bachelor's or master's degree project that you've finished or are still working on? Since 2013, the UOC has been promoting entrepreneurial projects from members of its community like you through its annual #SpinUOC event. The window for submitting proposals for 2020's programme has just opened. Anyone with a connection to the UOC – you might be a student, alumnus, professor, researcher or administrative staff member – can send in their idea for an entrepreneurial project to the programme's open call by filling in this form by 7 January 2020. "We want to include entrepreneurship in our community's footprint and that of society at large, making our culture one of open and collaborative work", commented UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability, Àngels Fitó, at the closing event of last year's SpinUOC.

Tips for those submitting

A total of 60 entrepreneurial initiatives from UOC students, graduates, faculty, researchers and administrative staff members have taken the stage over SpinUOC's last seven finals. The programme to promote entrepreneurship is now in its eighth year, which will culminate in the celebration of the event on 18 June 2020 at the former Estrella Damm brewery, in front of over 250 stakeholders. "We took part in SpinUOC because having an ally of the UOC's stature in driving our project forward seemed like an amazing opportunity", said Flavia Laurencich, manager of Chordata and last year's winner of the jury prize. "As a start-up, you need to adapt in the blink of an eye, and through SpinUOC, the UOC helps us to do just that. The publicity our project got was phenomenal and we got the chance to approach possible investors", commented Àngel Puertas, the driving force behind SeniorDomo, SpinUOC 2019 winner of the prize chosen by the public as well as the Ramon Molinas Foundation prize for social impact. This video chronicle of the closing event will give you an overview of last year's SpinUOC.

All proposals submitted to the open call undergo an advisement, structuring and maturation process regarding the business model. Afterwards, a jury of experts selects eight finalists, who for the eighth SpinUOC will face off on 18 June 2020. All eight initiatives will receive personalized advice, according to their needs, and individual mentoring to help them prepare their presentations for the day of the event.

Cash prizes and international and media impact

On 18 June two prizes of 2,000 euros, one from the audience and the other for social impact from the Ramon Molinas Foundation, will be awarded, as well as a prize of 3,000 euros awarded by the SpinUOC jury. In addition, the UOC will promote all eight projects' visibility through a dissemination strategy on its channels, aimed at ensuring media impact.

Besides the advice, support and training in entrepreneurship received by all the projects submitted to the call, the eight finalists will be awarded a ticket to 4 Years From Now (4YFN) in 2021. The UOC will have its own stand at this international start-ups trade fair promoted by Mobile World Congress, where it will work to internationally promote its entrepreneurial projects, which in many cases emerged from past SpinUOCs. This video explains how the UOC and its entrepreneurial projects have participated in this world-renowned trade fair.

You can find all the information related to SpinUOC in the participation rules. The event's programme is organized within the framework of Hubbik, the UOC platform that fosters entrepreneurship and open innovation related with the University's fields of knowledge. The initiative is supported by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball, the Ramon Molinas Foundation, Seed&Click and the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Economy and Business, through the Secretariat for Universities and Research, with co-funding by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).