The EduTECH Emprèn programme is open!

EduTECH Emprèn is an accelerator programme run by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) for business ventures in the e-learning sector. Its purpose is to provide them with support developing their prototype or service, defining their business model, and establishing themselves as start-ups with high growth potential. This initiative is affiliated to Hubbik – the platform supporting entrepreneurship and open innovation linked to the UOC's fields of knowledge. Free registration in the following link.

To get support from EduTECH Emprèn, projects must be innovators in the field of learning and new technologies. Their innovation can relate to any facet of this field, from teaching and motivation to management and administration.

The programme lasts four months and comprises two phases:

I. Training

125 hours of training on business management, innovation and technology.

of training on business management, innovation and technology. Duration : 17 September to 15 November 2018.

: 17 September to 15 November 2018. Schedule : blended learning (online and on-site), with sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays that will be streamed online.

: blended learning (online and on-site), with sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays that will be streamed online. Teaching team made up of professors and researchers from the UOC and third-party partners.

II. Tutorials

10 hours of guidance and advice personalized to each project.

personalized to each project. Duration : November and December 2018.

: November and December 2018. Schedule : to be decided upon with the tutors.

: to be decided upon with the tutors. Tutors who specialize in the sector.

Location: the training sessions and the tutorials will take place at a UOC site or at the facilities of one of its partners, and may also be followed online.

Cost: EduTECH Emprèn is funded wholly by the UOC. It is supported by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Knowledge with co-funding from the European Social Fund.

Participation certificate: participants who attend at least 70% of the programme's sessions will receive a certificate issued by the UOC.

Participants: the programme has room for 20 participants.[1]

Selection: participants will be chosen during June and July 2018.

For more details here or write to hubbik@uoc.edu.

Get in touch with us by 15 July at the latest!

[1] The UOC will assess the possibility of accepting more than 20 participants if it considers it appropriate.