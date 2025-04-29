The Spanish postal service is looking for entrepreneurial projects, which can receive up to €30,000

Correos (the Spanish postal service) has set a deadline of 23 April to select five enterprising projects that will receive personalized guidance to help them develop as well as a grant of up to €30,000. The so-called Lehnica Challenge –promoted by CorreosLabs innovation and entrepreneurship centre– is for projects in the following three fields: logistics, society (ie initiatives that improves people's quality of life) and digitization (projects on the transformation of traditional businesses).

The projects selected will benefit from a year's mentoring (individual and personalized tutoring, training and guidance on the development of the product or service), support from Correos (both material and human support), and a workspace where they can exchange and share knowledge and ideas with other entrepreneurs and players in the same ecosystem, developing their network of contacts.