The aim of the learning resources is to allow the student to study, whatever the circumstances in which they have to do so and irrespective of the setting in which they find themselves (library, public transport, home, etc.), the device they are using (PC, mobile, etc.) or the student's individual characteristics.

For this reason, we have worked on a number of projects that have enabled us to advance in the creation of materials in XML format, on the basis of which versions of the same content are generated in multiple formats, such as materials on paper, in PDF, HTML, karaoke, talking book, e-book. Each of these formats is designed for use at a specific time or in a specific situation, and we are working on ensuring that this range of possibilities is available for all subject materials. For example, the talking book is very interesting for meeting the needs of people with impaired vision, as the DAISY format that it uses makes it possible to work on the content in audio as though it were a book, turning pages or going on to the next chapter easily. The HTML version allows searches in the content of the material, while the PDF format offers automatic reading based on TTS tools (TextToSpeech).

We continue to research into creating new formats that adapt ever more precisely to the needs of the different students with the aim of developing into an increasingly more accessible and inclusive university. In any case, if a student finds that they cannot access any subject material, we try to adapt the format of the material as far as possible so that the student can access its content.