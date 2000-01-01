Community engagement
The social impact created by the UOC is global thanks to our university's online nature, but also, above all, thanks to you.
Over the years, we've connected with students from all over the world to open up new opportunities for people's lives and careers. With our educational model, you can learn to be an agent of change: someone capable of transforming their surroundings and improving people's quality of life.
This social engagement becomes a reality when we join forces. For this reason, we collaborate with governments, public administrations and social organizations to promote research, volunteering and internships with a social purpose. Join our community and we'll make learning a true force for transformation.