We aim to foster a culture of acceptance within our university community. This helps to diversify our classrooms and allows our students to develop global and social competencies in their relations with classmates from different backgrounds.

We espouse values such as inclusion and mutual respect, to contribute to a society that is fairer, more equitable and committed to human rights. Education is a way for us to help people who have become refugees to integrate themselves in their new society; we provide them with tools and knowledge needed to play an active part in the community and to access new opportunities, both for employment and for personal growth.

The UOC scholarships and mentoring programme for refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons involves various lines of action: