Support for refugees
We are a #RefugeeUniversity
Our e-learning model has enabled more than 200 refugees to enrol on continuing education courses, irrespective of their origins or places of residence.
Since 2016, the UOC's refugee welcome programme has provided support to people who have been persecuted in their countries of origin because of their beliefs, culture, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as to those who have had to flee due to armed conflict or violence.
Scholarships and mentoring for refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons
We aim to foster a culture of acceptance within our university community. This helps to diversify our classrooms and allows our students to develop global and social competencies in their relations with classmates from different backgrounds.
We espouse values such as inclusion and mutual respect, to contribute to a society that is fairer, more equitable and committed to human rights. Education is a way for us to help people who have become refugees to integrate themselves in their new society; we provide them with tools and knowledge needed to play an active part in the community and to access new opportunities, both for employment and for personal growth.
The UOC scholarships and mentoring programme for refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons involves various lines of action:
- Scholarships programme for refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons: this includes support for refugee students through a mentoring system as well as a specialized tutor classroom to provide academic support tailored to each student's studies and to share information of general interest to students.
This programme is funded by the UOC with help from its charitable enrolment initiative, which asks students to make a voluntary donation when completing their enrolment.
- Actions to raise awareness among the university community about the realities that refugees face.
- Political advocacy in different ambits and networks, aiming to promote social commitment and push for policies that favour inclusion, refugees' rights and equity from an intersectional perspective.
Partner organizations: